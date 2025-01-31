“We still play a good game” - Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca hints key area needing strengthening in transfer market

Enzo Maresca has admitted that the noise of the transfer window has affected his Chelsea players. He believes that players who are talking with other clubs do not give their 100% on the pitch.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against West Ham United on Monday, Maresca stated that his players have been distracted by the possibility of leaving this month. He added that it is not an issue just for Chelsea but for all clubs around the world. He said via Football London:

"100%. Not only us but all the teams. In the end, they are human beings. Even if they say: 'No, I am professional, I am focused', if they are talking to other clubs then they are probably not focused 100%. It's not just for us. This can be something. The other one, I think, probably losing Wes [Fofana], who for us has been a key player since the start, has been some moment.

"But if you see City and Arsenal, it has happened in all of the teams. The reason why is different. The good thing is we still play a good game, a good performance, good chances. Probably in this moment, the difference has been inside of the box."

Chelsea have won just once in their last five matches in the league. They have slipped from second in the table to sixth and are now 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Enzo Maresca hints at change in his Chelsea starting XI

Enzo Maresca has hinted that Robert Sanchez might not be in goal for Chelsea vs West Ham United. He has claimed that a decision has not been made about whether the Spaniard will be starting after his mistakes in recent matches.

He said via Football London:

"Not yet. The decision, we have two or three days. The good thing is; any decision I take, I feel good because every time Filip [Jorgensen] has played since we started, he has done well. Filip or Robert, we will see but any decision will be okay.

"If I see something I don't like, I am the first one who doesn't accept that. They can be happy in terms of the way they try to work every day, the way they try to embrace all the situations we have had this season. I am sure at the end, we are going to be there fighting for something."

Sanchez joined Chelsea in 2023 and was replaced by Djordo Petrovic last season. However, he has played all but one Premier League game this season after he was made the #1 by Maresca. He's made five errors leading to a goal in the league this season, the highest by any keeper.

