“We have to stop dreaming” - Ex-PSG star makes honest admission about Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid

RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen has told PSG that they cannot replace Kylian Mbappe with just one player. He reckons Erling Haaland is the only player who can replicate the Frenchman's numbers, but it's almost impossible to get the Norwegian from Manchester City.

On RMC Sport, Rothen said that PSG have the right to know Mbappe's decision soon, as they need to start planning for his replacement if he's leaving in the summer. The former PSG star added that the Ligue1 club cannot wait until the end of the season:

"PSG want to know as quickly as possible about Mbappe's decision to initiate recruitment to try to replace Kylian. You don't replace him with a player. Today, all the megastars in Europe are taken. It's impossible to replace Kylian Mbappe with Haaland. Impossible.

"We have to stop dreaming. You will replace Kylian with a different player profile, but we will have to take at least two to try to compensate for his departure. Of course, the sooner, the better; PSG is right, for a while, to put particular pressure on because they cannot wait until May."

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he will not be penning a new deal at PSG. His current contract expires at the end of the season, and he's looking for a new challenge.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe's entourage dismisses reports of Real Madrid agreement

Kylian Mbappe's entourage have dismissed reports in FootMercato that there's an agreement with Real Madrid. They say that the striker has not made his mind yet and will not be forced into a decision:

"There is no agreement regarding Kylian's future, just as there aren't any discussions on this subject. In any case, no kind of influence can dictate the timing of Kylian's discussions, thoughts or his decision."

Los Blancos attacker Vinicius Jr was quizzed about Mbappe, but he diverted it to the club bosses. He said that it's a question for president Florentino Perez:

"Guys, on new signings you should ask the president. ... We've 25 players to do our best for Real Madrid. We're focused on celebrating the Supercup and doing great things in the next games."