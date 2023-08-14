"We own the streets," "She knows ball" – Chelsea fans react as Olivia Rodrigo poses alongside Ben Chilwell after 1-1 Liverpool draw

Chelsea fans have expressed their excitement after popular popstar Olivia Rodrigo posed alongside Ben Chilwell on Sunday (August 13).

The Blues opened their 2023-24 Premier League campaign with an entertaining 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last Sunday. After Luis Diaz opened the scoring from a Mohamed Salah assist in the 18th minute, Axel Disasi levelled things in the 37th minute.

After the end of the contest, Rodrigo was seen on the sidelines of the Blues' famed stadium alongside Chilwell. She was also snapped holding a "Rodrigo #8" kit with the west London outfit's vice-captain.

Expand Tweet

Here's how the Blues fans reacted to Rodrigo's recent visit on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chilwell, 26, produced a brilliant outing for Chelsea during their campaign opener against Liverpool, contributing the pass for Disasi's goal. He completed 41 passes, won six duels and one tackle, and made seven recoveries before being replaced in the 90th minute.

An offensive-minded left-back, Chilwell has cemented himself as an indispensable member of the west London outfit since arriving from Leicester City for £50 million in 2020. He has registered nine goals and 13 assists in 86 games for Chelsea so far, lifting three trophies.

Chilwell is next set to be in action for the Blues in their Premier League trip to West Ham United on Sunday (August 20). He will be hoping to maintain his great start to the campaign throughout the course of the ongoing 2023-24 term to help his team finish in a top-four spot.

Pundit issues injury warnings to Chelsea

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Manchester United great Gary Neville said that Chelsea should be wary about potential injuries to their wing-back pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell. He elaborated:

"What we've seen is that Chelsea have fantastic wing-backs but they've both gone off, first game of the season. That will destroy Pochettino's plans. If you're going to play wing-backs, they have to be outstanding players of high quality, who attack like wingers and defend like full-backs, and they have that."

Stating that the Blues could struggle without their stars, Neville added:

"But the big question mark is if those two can stay fit. Those wing-backs are crucial and if they lose them the whole thing could fall apart a little."

While James has £30 million winter signing Malo Gusto as a backup, Chilwell has £62 million arrival Marc Cucurella and academy graduate Ian Maatsen as second-choice options. Both the pair, however, were left unscathed during their team's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.