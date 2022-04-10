"We don't have a striker"- Manchester City manager says they will score goals in 'their own way' ahead of Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed the confidence he has in his side's ability to score goals despite the lack of a top-quality striker ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

The reigning Premier League champions failed to sign an adequate replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left the club at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract.

Guardiola has had to depend on the goalscoring abilities of his wingers and midfielders this season. Kevin de Bruyne, Riyadh Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling have all scored ten Premier League goals.

The aforementioned players have often been deployed as 'false nines' by the former Barcelona coach.

Many fans and pundits questioned Manchester City's decision not to sign a striker during the January transfer window. Pep Guardiola believes his side will score goals 'in their own way.'

"We don't have a proper striker, but it is what it is. We still score a lot of goals in our way, we still concede few, so we're going to continue to do it," said Guardiola as per Sky Sports.

The Spanish tactician was, however, wary of the attacking threats Liverpool possess and their ability to create chances and score goals ahead of their clash with the Reds on Sunday.

"The threats that they have in front, they had an incredible three players [Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino] and now an incredible five with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Plus Divock Origi who always scores when they need to make decisive goals."

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino have scored 51 league goals between them for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto in January. The Colombian has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Anfield, scoring two goals in his first six Premier League appearances.

Manchester City must sign a striker this summer to avoid falling behind Liverpool

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Manchester City and Liverpool are widely considered the best two teams in Europe this season.

The Premier League giants are separated by just one point in the league table and are set to face each other in the semifinals of the FA Cup. They could also come up against each other in the semis of the Champions League.

The two teams are almost inseparable in terms of quality. Liverpool are competing for trophies this season whilst also building a team for the future.

The arrivals of Ibrahima Konate last summer and Luis Diaz during the January transfer window signified Jurgen Klopp's intention to continue improving his team and build a squad for the future.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Madrid and Manchester City are both waiting for Haaland's decision. He has not communicated anything to anyone nor he has decided. Money doesn't matter to him, he will choose the best project. 🥇| Real Madrid and Manchester City are both waiting for Haaland's decision. He has not communicated anything to anyone nor he has decided. Money doesn't matter to him, he will choose the best project. @jfelixdiaz 🚨🥇| Real Madrid and Manchester City are both waiting for Haaland's decision. He has not communicated anything to anyone nor he has decided. Money doesn't matter to him, he will choose the best project. @jfelixdiaz https://t.co/mWaIpYn6kH

Manchester City possess a wealth of options in most positions on the field, but lack a top-quality striker. They must sign a dependable striker this summer if they are to keep up with Liverpool and avoid the risk of falling behind the Reds.

According to Eurosport, the reigning Premier League champions are in pole position to sign young Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norwegian is widely considered one of the best strikers in Europe. He has scored 80 goals in 84 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar