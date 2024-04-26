“We struggle a little bit without him” - Chelsea boss Pochettino provides update on whether Cole Palmer will play vs Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about Cole Palmer's availability for their upcoming outing against Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Palmer was out of contention when the Blues were handed a demolition by table-toppers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. It was a shocking situation for Mauricio Pochettino's men. They had no Palmer to depend on for his potential goalscoring ability, as they went on to lose 0-5.

After missing him in that game, Chelsea will be pleased to have the former Manchester City forward back in the squad. Manager Pochettino revealed as much in his press conference ahead of the weekend games, saying (via Football London):

"We assume he is going to be available and part of the squad, yes. Cole is a very good player for us, a key player for us and he is showing we struggle a little bit without him."

Palmer has been the Blues' best player this season, by far. The attacking midfielder has pulled up the club by the bootstraps on countless occasions, helping them gain points and even win games. He has already scored 20 Premier League goals this season, with nine assists to his name.

Ian Wright praises recruitment team for Chelsea summer signing Cole Palmer

The Blues signed Cole Palmer in the summer transfer window from Manchester City for just £42 million. The fee quickly became too small, as the attacker took a spot in the first team and became one of the best players in the squad.

He has risen to become Stamford Bridge's talisman, scoring important goals regularly and notably scoring his first ever Premier League hat-trick this season. His performances have also piqued the interest of England manager Gareth Southgate, who has since added Palmer to the Three Lions squad.

Ian Wright has lavished praise on the scout and recruitment team that found the 21-year-old and convinced the club to bring him to the bridge. He said on Premier League productions (via Chelsea.News):

“Cole Palmer is probably their best player. He is that player, you are afraid of. “And the pressure that comes with going to Chelsea. When that move came about., firstly you thought ‘yeah, Manchester City, he might not be enough for them’.

“But for Chelsea to spot him, now they have spotted him, for him to go into Chelsea as a top-scorer, in the England squad now and probably going to be going to the Euros, is unbelievable work from that person and that recruitment."

Ian Wright concluded:

"Unbelievable work. I couldn’t have seen that. If somebody said you could get Cole Palmer for £42 million, you would bite your hand off. But now he is double that.”

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performances with the Blues when he likely follows the England squad into the Euros this summer.