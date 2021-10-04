"We struggled in the first half" - Mohamed Salah reflects on Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City

Reflecting on Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, Mohamed Salah has said that it was a fair result for both teams. The Egyptian admitted that the hosts 'struggled in the first half', which ended goalless.

The draw means Liverpool (15) and Manchester City (14) remain behind league leaders Chelsea (16) after seven rounds of games in the Premier League. Salah said when asked if the draw was a fair result on the night:

"Yeah (draw is fair), I have to be fair. They had a lot of chances, kept the ball a lot. I wish I could say no, but it’s fair to say yes. They had a lot of chances and a draw is a fair result for both."

Premier League @premierleague GOAL Liverpool 2-2 Man City (81 mins)Game on! Kevin De Bruyne puts Man City back on level terms, his whipped finish deflecting in #LIVMCI GOAL Liverpool 2-2 Man City (81 mins)Game on! Kevin De Bruyne puts Man City back on level terms, his whipped finish deflecting in#LIVMCI

Liverpool put up an uninspiring display in the first half, allowing Manchester City to dominate proceedings. But the Reds came out strong after the restart. Mohamed Salah admitted that the team talk in the dressing room helped the hosts raise their game in the second half. He said in this regard:

"I don’t know, I think they dominated the game from the beginning, and we struggled in the first half but then, at least, when we struggled, it was 0-0. We talked in the dressing room, in the second half, we played well from the beginning of the second half, so yeah.

Salah continued:

"It’s hard; it’s hard when they keep the ball a lot, but I think (in the) first half we played not very good, but (in the) second half, we played well. They had a few chances as well, but this is the result, so I have to accept it."

Mohamed Salah a standout performer for Liverpool against Manchester City

The winger proved against Manchester City that he is a big-game player.

Mohamed Salah continued his brilliant form when Liverpool welcomed holders Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Egyptian put up a scintillating display, drawing praise for his amazing solo goal in the 76th minute.

Squawka Football @Squawka Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Man City:11 duels won (=most)

9 touches in opp box (most)

5 take-ons completed (most)

4 tackles made (most)

3 shots

2 Big Chances created

1 assist

1 goalSimply sensational. Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Man City:11 duels won (=most)

9 touches in opp box (most)

5 take-ons completed (most)

4 tackles made (most)

3 shots

2 Big Chances created

1 assist

1 goalSimply sensational. https://t.co/niVt9H5mBK

Also Read

The attacker set up Sadio Mane for Liverpool's first, created two big chances and registered three shots. He also had the most touches in the opposition box, completed the most take-ons and won the most duels.

This season, Salah has recorded nine goals and three assists in nine appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. With the Egyptian ace firing on all cylinders, the Reds will fancy their chances of challenging on multiple fronts.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far