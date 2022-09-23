“We had to suffer through his injustice for many years with the hope that he would change” – Paul Pogba’s brother makes fresh revelation against Juventus star despite being in detention 

Mathias Pogba, the brother of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, has made more revelations about the former Manchester United superstar despite being in detention for his alleged blackmail of the 29-year-old.

Speaking in a new set of online videos released while in confinement, Mathias said (via GetFrenchFootballNews):

“Hello, all. My name is Mathias Pogba. If you are watching this video, it is because my brother Paul has found a way to shut me up, either by targeting me directly and physically, or by discrediting me by accusing me of things I have not done. Maybe even through tricking the police like has done in the past with my cousin, with the goal to shut me up."

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Mathias Pogba taken into police custody in connection with blackmail affair. More follows. (RMC) Breaking | Mathias Pogba taken into police custody in connection with blackmail affair. More follows. (RMC)

In one segment in one of the released videos, Mathias accused his brother of overpowering and humiliating his family members, including his mother. He also claimed that the situation is worse than he has expressed. Mathias said:

“We had to suffer through his injustice for many years with the hope that he would change. But there is nothing. In fact, it is worse and worse, our family is suffering more and more. He is working on beautifying his public image, our family suffers more and more. The hypocrisy increases. And the more he becomes a vile and despicable human."

"Today, my brother has put me in a situation where I am forced to speak out publicly if my family and I were to want a future. I am very aware that I am making grave accusations against my brother, but once you have heard me out, supported by proofs and witness accounts, you will be able to see if I have been exaggerating or, on the contrary, I have been playing down the seriousness of this affair."

Mathias went on to claim that Paul Pogba would rather spend a whole lot of money on acquiring jewelry while watching his family suffer. He said:

"He [Paul Pogba] is someone who prefers to buy jewelry for tens of millions when there are members of his family who are seriously ill and who are begging him to help them for 1 cent compared to the jewelry bought.”

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Mathias Pogba is going to be transported to court this evening, according to BFMTV. More follows. Breaking | Mathias Pogba is going to be transported to court this evening, according to BFMTV. More follows.

It is unknown how Pogba will react to the latest set of revelations made by his brother. Mathias was placed in detention for the alleged blackmail of the Juventus midfielder. At the time, Mathias claimed that his brother hired a witch doctor to cast a spell on French colleague Kylian Mbappe, among other controversial revelations.

Paul Pogba still missing for Juventus

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus this summer.

The Frenchman is still yet to make an official appearance for Juventus following his return to Turin from Manchester United this summer due to an injury. Pogba tore his meniscus during pre-season and is still recovering after undergoing surgery for the injury.

According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder is only expected to return in January of 2023. This means Pogba won't be able to represent France at the FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar in just two months' time.

