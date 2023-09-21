"We have to take the blame as a team" - Bruno Fernandes reacts after Manchester United star Andre Onana took responsibility for loss against Bayern

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has urged goalkeeper Andre Onana to stop blaming himself for the team's defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20).

In a blockbuster UEFA Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich between the two European bigwigs, United dominated early proceedings without scoring. However, an Onana howler put the hosts in the ascendancy, and Erik ten Hag's side played catch-up for the remainder of the game.

Leroy Sane was given too much time and space by the United defence, but his low left-footed shot hit straight at Onana ought to have been kept out by the Cameroonian. Instead, the former Inter Milan custodian hung his head in shame as the ball trickled into the back of the net.

Serge Gnabry added insult to injury, doubling Bayern's lead after four minutes as the hosts led 2-0 at the break. In a frenetic second half - where United scored thrice and Bayern twice - the hosts won 4-3. It marked the first time in 45 years United conceded at least three goals in three straight games.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Onana admitted that his howler put Bayern on the ascendancy. However, United captain Bruno Fernandes has since said that the loss was a collective one, so Onana was not singularly responsible for it.

As per the Independent, the Manchester United midfielder said:

“It’s not about Andre. Andre is a great goalkeeper. He will keep giving us a lot of points, a lot of saves. He hasn’t to take any blame for nothing. We have to take the blame as a team, that we’re going to go through this moment together because we are strong as a team.”

"No one expected us to come to Bayern and score three goals" - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes knows that his team didn't put their best foot forward for large enough swathes at the Allianz Arena.

The Onana howler did peg back the visitors, but they fought back in the second half, thanks to Rasmus Hojlund opening his account and Casemiro bagging a late brace.

Fernandes, though, admitted (as per the aforementioned source) that United could ill-afford to concede the number of chances they did against Bayern and hope to emerge unscathed:

“It’s just the momentum and against big teams, as I said, when you give a lot of chances to them, they’re going to hurt you. Even then they give us some chances and we scored three goals, so I think no-one would expect us to come to Bayern and score three goals.

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League at Burnley on Saturday. Ten Hag's side will look to snap a three-game losing streak across competitions, having lost 3-1 to Arsenal (away) and Brighton & Hove Albion (home) in the league before the Bayern game.