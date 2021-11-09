“We take risks with the health of the players” - PSG superstar Lionel Messi questioned for ‘embarrassing’ decision to linkup with Argentina squad despite being injured

Stephane Bitton has criticized Argentina's decision to call-up Lionel Messi for the upcoming international fixtures despite his recent injury concerns with PSG.

Bitton has stated that it is an embarrassing decision to call-up Lionel Messi for international matches as it risks the health of the player in the long run.

Speaking on France Bleu Paris (via PSG Talk), Stephane Bitton said:

“Once again, it’s embarrassing, once again, we take risks with the health of the players, and we take very little account of the interests of the clubs who pay the players all year round. These are risks that shock me, and I think that many PSG supporters have not fully understood why Messi and Paredes have joined their selection."

Stephane Bitton wants PSG and Argentina's medical staff to have better relations with each other to avoid such call-ups. Bitton added:

“Could he have prevented it? They cannot prevent it, but I think there should be better relations between the medical staff of the Argentine selection and that of the PSG. Leonardo stepped up and tried to stop it all, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.”

Lionel Messi has missed PSG's last two games due to a hamstring injury. The former Barcelona skipper missed PSG's Champions League game against RB Leipzig before sitting out their league match against Bordeaux.

Lionel Messi is not the only PSG player called-up for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Fellow countryman Leandro Paredes has also been called-up by Argentina for their games against Uruguay and Brazil.

Lionel Messi has been instrumental in Argentina's unbeaten start to the qualification campaign. The PSG superstar has scored six goals so far, including a hat-trick against Bolivia earlier this year.

Argentina are on course for World Cup qualification. The two-time winners have picked up 25 points from their first 11 games.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters



🎙️Le coup de gueule de Stéphane Bitton🇫🇷 sur les sélections de Messi et Paredes 🇦🇷 dans sa chronique pour



Ses propos complets ici▶️



#PSG 🗣️"Une fois de plus c’est gênant, une fois de plus, on prend des risques avec la santé des joueurs"🎙️Le coup de gueule de Stéphane Bitton🇫🇷 sur les sélections de Messi et Paredes 🇦🇷 dans sa chronique pour @francebleuparis Ses propos complets ici▶️ canal-supporters.com/bitton-peste-c… 🗣️"Une fois de plus c’est gênant, une fois de plus, on prend des risques avec la santé des joueurs"🎙️Le coup de gueule de Stéphane Bitton🇫🇷 sur les sélections de Messi et Paredes 🇦🇷 dans sa chronique pour @francebleuparis Ses propos complets ici▶️canal-supporters.com/bitton-peste-c…#PSG https://t.co/jJYe1AzrPG

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming start to his PSG career

Lionel Messi moved to PSG earlier this summer on a free transfer. The 34-year-old forward, however, is yet to make a positive impression at his new club.

As things stand, Lionel Messi is yet to score a league goal for PSG. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has made five appearances in Ligue 1 but has managed to complete the full 90 minutes on just 2 occasions.

Lionel Messi's time at PSG has been hampered due to injuries and international commitments.

However, Messi has been performing well in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has scored three goals in three matches, including a brace against RB Leipzig in their 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

mx @MessiMX30i 😁 Happy mood as Messi arrives in Argentina with Di Maria and Paredes 🇦🇷 😁 Happy mood as Messi arrives in Argentina with Di Maria and Paredes 🇦🇷 https://t.co/GLSfd7H9H1

Edited by Diptanil Roy