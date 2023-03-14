"We don't talk to each other" - Real Madrid superstar makes honest admission over broken relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has made an honest admission about his broken relationship with Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Chelsea forward revealed that he and the tactician don't talk to each other although there's mutual respect between the two.

Hazard continues to find opportunities hard to come by under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this season. The Belgian has started just three games since the campaign kicked off, with one each coming in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Del Rey.

Overall, Hazard has made a paltry seven appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions this term. He has amassed 279 minutes of playing time, recording one goal and one assist.

Amid his struggles in the Spanish capital, there's been rumors of a fallout between the attacker and Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks. While addressing the issue, the player didn't hide the fact that all isn't well between him and the tactician. He told RTBF:

“There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But I’m not going to say we talk to each other because we don’t. But there will always be respect. I have to have respect for a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football and for what he’s done in his career.”

Eden Hazard's nightmare stint in the Spanish capital appears to be nearing its end. The Belgian's contract with the La Liga giants will expire in the summer of 2024 and he's been tipped by many to part ways with the club.

Despite his struggles, the Belgian insists that he wants to stay and see out the contract. He said:

“I would like to stay. I’ve always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.”

Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid are favorites in Champions League clash with Liverpool

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

After beating Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clashes at Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Real Madrid remain the favorites heading into the return leg in Spain this week.

He said:

"I think we had an experience last year with Chelsea where it was very difficult for us to get through despite the advantage. The fact is that we have an advantage, we are favorites, but we have to play 90 minutes with the same attitude as the first leg and with our best performance."

The Italian added:

"We cannot hide the advantage, hopefully, we will take advantage of it with a match at the top. We can't think about managing the result, the minutes... You have to go to the top, like at Anfield."

