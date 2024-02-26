"We are talking about one of the best active players" - Former Barcelona star issues latest update on Neymar as Al Hilal star edges closer to return

Former Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has backed his compatriot and close friend Neymar to come back strong as the Brazilian superstar nears a return from injury. Neymar has been on the sidelines since October having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay in October.

The 32-year-old has played just five times for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal since his big-money move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. While his side are currently leading the Saudi Pro League table by seven points, it's needless to say that they have missed their star man.

Former Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, who shares a solid bond with Neymar off the pitch, has insisted that his compatriot will be back at the highest level when he returns from injury. The Al-Duhail midfielder has hailed Neymar as "one of the best active players in the world" and claimed that he remains a key player for Brazil. Coutinho told Sport, as quoted by Barca Universal:

"Surely. We are talking about one of the best active players in the world. He has had a bad injury now, but he will surely come back stronger.”

The former Liverpool star added:

“He is getting closer and closer to the field because of the news we see and surely has a lot to contribute to our national team, for the clubs and football."

Neymar joined Al Hilal last summer for a fee of €90 million, making him the most expensive purchase in the Saudi Pro League. The former Barcelona and PSG superstar has made just five appearances for the Saudi Pro League side scoring once and producing three assists.

Hansi Flick wants two Manchester United players if he joins Barcelona as the replacement of Xavi Hernandez

Hansi Flick will reportedly make a move to sign two Manchester United players should he be appointed by Barcelona. With Xavi Hernandez having already announced his decision to step down in the summer, Flick is among the frontrunners for the job.

As per The Peoples Person, Barca are closing in on an agreement with the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager. The report also suggests that Flick is eyeing moves for Manchester United duo Mason Greenwood and Kobbie Mainoo if he joins the Catalan giants.

Greenwood made waves for Manchester United having come through the club's youth ranks and made 129 appearances for the Red Devils. However, he was suspended by the club following alleged harassment charges.

While the accuser eventually dropped the charges, Greenwood was sent out on loan at Getafe last summer. The 22-year-old has been playing well for the La Liga side, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Kobbie Mainoo, on the other hand, is the latest starlet from the Manchester United academy who has become a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's midfield this campaign. The 18-year-old has made 16 senior appearances this season for the Red Devils and looks promising.