Hansi Flick wants two Manchester United players if he becomes next Barcelona manager - Reports

Hansi Flick could reportedly look to sign two Manchester United stars if he becomes Barcelona's manager in the summer.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has announced that he will leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season. Hence, the club are on the lookout for a new manager and have been heavily linked with former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Flick.

As per The Peoples Person, the club are highly interested in signing the German, who is also keen on joining them. The two parties are in talks and an agreement could be reached soon.

If Flick takes over at Barcelona, he has his eyes on two Manchester United academy graduates as summer signings. They are forward Mason Greenwood and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Greenwood broke through the club's academy and made 129 senior appearances for the Red Devils. However, he was suspended following alleged harassment charges. While the accuser eventually dropped the charges, Greenwood was sent out on loan at Getafe last summer.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions for the Spanish side. Manchester United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently said that they will assess Greenwood's situation again in the summer. However, it's likely that the forward will leave as a free agent.

As per the aforementioned report, Flick is also interested in bringing Kobbie Mainoo to Barcelona. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed in his 16 senior appearances this season also scoring two goals.

His contract with the Red Devils expires in 2027 and the club are likely to keep hold of him in the summer.

Manchester United target speaks about potential Barcelona return

OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo hasn't ruled out a potential return to Barcelona in the future. The Frenchman Barca from Toulouse in January 2019 but could only make five appearances for them before joining Nice in 2021.

Todibo has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea as well. He was recently asked about if he could potentially return to the Camp Nou in the future and he answered (via Barca Blaugranes):

“When I arrived at Barça, the plan was for me to replace Pique. I had the qualities to do it but I wasn’t ready to do it. A return to Barça? Why not?”

Todibo, 24, has made 21 appearances for Nice this season and also registered two assists.