"We are talking about a special footballer" – Benfica coach hails PSG star Lionel Messi as 'best player in the world'

Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is the best player in the world ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League against the Parisians.

Messi, 35, joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer and came under fire for his underwhelming performances. In his first season at the Parc des Princes, he netted just 11 times and laid out 15 assists in 34 games across all competitions.

But the Argentine has transformed his game under new manager Christophe Galtier, operating as a creator alongside fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a 3-4-2-1 system. So far, he has registered eight goals and as many assists in 13 matches this season.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Schmidt asserted that Messi is still the best footballer on the planet. He said (via L'Equipe):

"For me, Leo is still the best player in the world, and if he plays, obviously that changes our approach a bit, because we are talking about a special footballer, especially in the final third. As we have to find a solution to replace [David] Neres, Paris will find a solution to replace him."

Earlier last week, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in an exhilarating 1-1 draw against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. However, he is set to be sidelined for the home UEFA Champions League fixture against the Primeira Liga outfit due to a minor calf injury.

Analyzing the upcoming contest, Schmidt added:

"We are still expecting a very difficult match. We are up against one of Europe's top teams, and in the first leg it was very attacking, it was a great match. This time we don't have the advantage of the stadium but we are on the same idea of believing in our qualities and playing our football."

PSG will host Benfica in a Group H clash on Tuesday (October 11).

Nicolas Otamendi offers update on PSG star Lionel Messi's recent injury

Speaking ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with PSG, Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi disclosed that he had a chat with Lionel Messi last week. He said (via Canal Supporters):

"As a [national] teammate, after the game I spoke to him to see how he was feeling, like I do with everyone. He had an overload because of his sequence of matches since the start of the season."

Messi missed PSG's 0-0 draw with Reims on Saturday (October 8).

