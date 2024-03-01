"We are in talks with his agent" - Bayern Munich CEO comments on Alphonso Davies amid reports of agreement with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently spoke about left-back Alphonso Davies amidst his reported links with Real Madrid.

The Athletic recently reported that Los Blancos have had a verbal agreement with Davies for a potential summer transfer. The Canadian left-back, whose contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, is set to join the Spanish giants.

However, the Bayern hierarchy hasn't given up on trying to persuade Davies to sign a new contract. Dreesen recently told BILD about the situation (via Bavarian Football Works):

“He is a player who has developed excellently on the left side thanks to his pace and character. We are in talks with his agent. Now Max will get involved. It depends on how Max and Christoph see the future."

Board member Max Eberl also touched upon the topic, saying:

“Jan-Christian and Christoph have had discussions. I will try to continue the conversation. No club wants to lose players for free. I have to see how the situation is.”

Bayern have had multiple talks with Davies for a contract extension but they haven't been fruitful so far.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Bavarians since arriving from Vancouver FC in 2019. He has made 180 appearances for Bayern, scoring nine goals and providing 28 assists.

Fran Garcia could leave Real Madrid if they sign Alphonso Davies: Reports

According to Marca, Real Madrid could look to sell left-back Fran Garcia if they sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for Davies. They already have two left-backs - Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy. The latter's contract expires in 2025 but manager Carlo Ancelotti sees him as an important player for his squad. Hence, Real Madrid could look to offer him a new contract.

Hence, if Davies joins the Spanish giants, Garcia might be reduced to a third-choice left-back at the club, leading to scarce playing time. His contract expires in 2027 and Real Madrid could look to make some money by selling him.

Garcia came through Los Blancos' academy before joining Rayo Vallecano, initially on loan in 2020 and then permanently the following year. He made 122 appearances for them before the Merengues bought him back for €5 million last summer. He has made 24 appearances across competitions this season, providing five assists.