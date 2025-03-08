“We have to do some thing, it will not come from the sky” - Guardiola highlights Manchester City problem after loss to Nottingham Forest

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side were a little slow and lacked quality in the final third during their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest. He also urged his side to return to winning ways to boost their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Cityzens faced off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday (March 8). Despite having 69 percent possession, the visitors suffered a late blow, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring in the 83rd minute to help his side seal all three points.

Guardiola bemoaned his side's performance following the game, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"We were a little slow in our process, we struggled to make chances but I always give credit to the opponent because they defended really well. Everyone was so connected. Our game was a little bit slow, we couldn't contact with the final third and when we arrived in the final third we didn't have the brilliance."

He added:

"It's the way we played and something that we have to come back, to recover, to win games, to do what we have to do. To create actions, we have to do the process quicker and better. To find a way we have to play better. We have to do something, it will not come from the sky."

The Spaniard also touched upon his side's pursuit of a top-four finish:

"Of course, the situation is what it is. Ten games left, next Saturday Brighton and after we will see what happens. We have to win games. We don't win enough games in a row to be secure, we have to win a lot of games to qualify."

Manchester City are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 28 games, one point above Chelsea. However, the Blues could replace City in the top four if they defeat Leicester City in their upcoming PL fixture on Sunday (March 9).

How did Manchester City fare during their 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest?

Pep Guardiola critiqued his side's lack of "brilliance" up front during their 1-0 Premier League loss against Nottingham Forest. Let's take a look at the stats to see how they performed:

The Cityzens had more possession with 69 percent of the ball compared to the hosts' 31 percent. They also completed 545 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent, dictating play in midfield.

However, Manchester City's possession didn't translate up front, as they landed 14 shots with three being on target (xG of 0.85). Meanwhile, Forest mustered nine shots in total with four being on target, garnering an xG of 0.62, per FotMob.

Manchester City next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, March 15.

