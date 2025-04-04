"We think he can make it" - Carlo Ancelotti says key Real Madrid star is likely to feature in UCL clash against Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is likely to be fit for the first leg of their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal against Arsenal. The Belgium international has not featured for Los Blancos since the March international break, having suffered an injury while representing his national side.

Ukraine international Andriy Lunin filled in for Courtois against Leganes and Real Sociedad, but he may not be needed anymore. Ancelotti told the press ahead of his side's LaLiga game against Valencia on Saturday, April 5, pointing out that he hopes to have the former Chelsea man back for the Arsenal game.

“Courtois is much better, we think he can make it on Tuesday. We have doubts about Lunin, who had a slight discomfort. If he's not well, I have total confidence in Fran,” he said (via MadridXtra).

Lunin picked up a muscle injury during the Copa del Rey semi-final win over Real Sociedad on Tuesday and is a doubt for the game against Arsenal. Reserve goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez may be required to fill in for his side for Valencia's visit on Saturday.

Courtois played the first leg of Belgium's UEFA Nations League play-out game against Ukraine in March but missed the second game. In his absence, Real Madrid conceded six goals in two games, and Carlo Ancelotti will hope he can feature against the Gunners on Tuesday, April 8.

Arsenal receive double injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal have received a double boost as they build up to their UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. The Gunners expect to have the pair of Jurrien Timber and Ben White available by the weekend.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spoke with the press ahead of his side's Premier League game against Everton on Saturday. He pointed out that both right-backs could be available for the game. He went on to reveal that they will face late fitness tests, which indicates they could be able to feature on Tuesday.

"Yeah, there is a chance (for Timber and White). The problem is we have a few of those and we will decide very early tomorrow."

Ben White missed the game against Fulham on Tuesday, April 1, after sustaining an injury in training, while Timber had to come off in the second half with a knock. Arsenal are already set to be without Gabriel Magalhaes for the rest of the campaign.

