"We thought we had done the hardest part" - PSG superstar Neymar reacts to disappointing draw against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has provided his verdict on the Parisians' unsatisfactory 1-1 draw against Stade Reims in Ligue 1.

PSG hosted Reims at the Parc des Princes in their 20th Ligue 1 match of the season on Sunday, January 29. However, the match did not go according to plan for them as they were held to a draw by the visitors.

Neymar put Les Parisiens ahead with a goal in the 51st minute of the game, with Juan Bernat providing the assist. The hosts, though, made life difficult for themselves after Marco Verratti was sent off eight minutes later.

Reims capitalized on the advantage and grabbed a late equalizer through Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun. The match thus ended in a 1-1 draw, with PSG dropping yet another couple of points.

Speaking after the game, goalscorer Neymar suggested that the Parisians did enough to claim all three points. The Brazilian went on to express his contentment after scoring his first Ligue 1 goal in almost three months. He said on Prime Video [via Canal Supporters]:

“The team played well, we thought we had done the hardest part, we played quite a bit at times but we conceded this goal at the very end. How do I feel physically? I feel good physically."

PSG currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 48 points to their name, having won 15, drawn three, and lost two of their 20 matches so far. However, having dropped eight points in their last four games, they now have just a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens.

Christophe Galtier's side will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they face Montpellier in their next match on Wednesday, February 1. The Occitanie-based club are notably placed 14th in the league table.

How has Neymar fared for PSG this season?

Although the goal against Reims was Neymar's first Ligue 1 goal in almost three months, he has been in fine form for PSG this season. He has netted 12 goals from 18 appearances in the French top-flight so far.

The Brazilian superstar has also found the back of the net five times in other competitions for Les Parisiens. He has provided a total of 15 assists for his teammates as well.

Galtier will be hopeful that Neymar stays injury-free for the rest of the season as he looks to lead the club to glory. The 30-year-old will undoubtedly be integral to their UEFA Champions League hunt this term.

