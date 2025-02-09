“It feels like I’m playing FIFA Career Mode" - Jhon Duran comments on leading Al Nassr attack with Cristiano Ronaldo

Jhon Duran has stated that he felt like he was playing FIFA career mode after getting on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. The new Al Nassr signing made his debut last week and scored a brace at the Al-Awwal Park against Al-Feiha on Friday night.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, Duran was quizzed about sharing the pitch with Ronaldo. He admitted that it was a surreal feeling to be celebrating goals with the Portuguese superstar and said (via GOAL):

“It feels like I’m playing FIFA Career Mode. I’m celebrating goals with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Duran joined Al Nassr in the winter transfer window after Aston Villa agreed to sell him for €77 million. The Colombian striker was a target for several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, while PSG were also interested in his services.

Trending

Jhon Duran blasted by pundit for snubbing Chelsea and joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Frank Leboeuf was on ESPN FC last week and the pundit was furious with Jhon Duran. The former player claimed that Duran made a huge mistake by moving to the Saudi Pro League as he was not at the end of his career like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leboeuf said (via Metro):

"At 20 no way, never! Why do you want to leave top level football? That’s insane. You have to have in your blood the love of football. With all due respect to the Saudi League it’s for almost retired players. I did that in Qatar, the same in the MLS, we’ve seen that before in Japan. It’s not for a 20-year-old. There are people who will say he can come back. We had Fofana go from Lens to Saudi Arabia and then went back to Rennes. It doesn’t work because it’s too hard, you drop your level."

"The Premier League is different, so much faster, much more tactical, everything. When you leave to go there when you have a chance to join another club, I thought he would be a possibility to go to Chelsea, I heard that at some point, why do you want to go there? I know you want to protect your family and your kids when you have one or two and your grandkids after. But come on! That’s not the thing to do right now. You have to think about football and the love of football and the fact you play at the top level. That’s irresponsible from his agent to have pushed him to go there."

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in 2022 after the FIFA World Cup. His contract at Manchester United was terminated just days before the tournament in Qatar after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

