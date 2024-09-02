"We threw this game away", "Mikel is not wrong about Jackson" - Social media reacts as Chelsea held to 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace

Chelsea could only manage a draw at home to Crystal Palace in the third week of the new season. Enzo Maresca's side received plenty of criticism from fans after the result.

The Blues came into the match fresh off a 6-2 win at Wolves to flag off the Maresca era. They took the lead in the 25th minute through Nicolas Jackson, who had the simple task of a tap-in after a brilliant exchange down the right between Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer.

The hosts were pegged back by a sensational outside-the-box curler by Eberechi Eze eight minutes into the second half. Despite all their efforts, Maresca's side couldn't find the back of the net again, leading to fans venting their frustrations on social media.

Trending

After the match, the club posted the result on their X account, which saw a barrage of angry posts in reply.

Expand Tweet

A Blues supporter reacted to the post saying they threw the game away.

"We threw this game away SMH 🤦🏼‍♂️," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

A fan targeted Nicolas Jackson, referring to former midfielder John Obi Mikel's criticism of the Senegalese striker.

"Mikel is not wrong about Jackson, I swear," posted the fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was left furious after Chelsea couldn't find the winner.

"Ffs just get someone who can score 😡😡😡," posted the livid supporter.

Others spoke about how last week's win was a freak result, calling this the 'normal' Chelsea.

"Chelsea back to the normal 🤣🤣," a user joked.

"New season. Same old story. Dominate the game, can't score more than 1 goal and then drop points after conceding from one clear cut chance whole game," another user posted.

Another fan chose to not jump to conclusions but be more analytical of the game.

"Bizarre game, I think our midfield is lacking in defensive stability with Enzo-Caicedo…but had chances to win overall. We go next," they shared their thoughts.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts to Crystal Palace draw

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca felt his side 'completely deserved' to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Italian spoke to the press after the game, saying (via FootballLondon) ):

"We completely deserved the game. We had chances, we controlled the game, we didn't concede first chances."

"In the second-half, the goal is a fantastic goal. Overall, we completely deserved to win the game. Unfortunately we didn't. The performance was very good on and off the ball," he added.

Maresca's side head into the international break 11th in the Premier League table with a win, a loss, and a draw. They will next face Bournemouth at the Vitality Studium on September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback