"We have time until Aug 31" - Xavi drops transfer hint after Barcelona's La Liga stalemate against Vallecano 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that the club will need more signings to remain competitive this season. That comes after their goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona have been busy this summer. They have made quality signings like Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Raphinha.

Xavi, though, believes more signings are necessary to take the team forward. However, the Spanish tactician hasn't used that as an excuse for the draw against Vallecano. The Blaugrana's starting XI comprised the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

After the game, Xavi said (via ESPN):

"I've already said we have to keep strengthening and we have time until Aug. 31. But I don't want to use that as an excuse [for the Rayo result]. I understand the disappointment, expectations are really high. We will have to analyse the game, improve and keep believing in the model of play."

Xavi also credited Vallecano's defensive performance, which denied his team goalscoring opportunities.

"Rayo defended well. It was harder for us to create [chances] than usual. It's a shame because we wanted to show the fans that we're on a good path. It's disappointing, but we ask for patience."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "More signings? We're still planning the season, we'll see until August 31. There must be departures for there to be signings." Xavi: "More signings? We're still planning the season, we'll see until August 31. There must be departures for there to be signings."

The Blaugrana have had trouble registering their new signings due to their financial difficulties. However, they registered four of their five new arrivals after selling 24.5% of Barca Studios. Kounde, though, is yet to be registered.

Lewandowski, Raphinha and Christensen were given their first starts by manager Xavi Hernandez. Franck Kessie was introduced as a second-half substitute.

According to ESPN, Barcelona will need to offload more players to sign new ones before the end of the ongoing transfer window. The Blaugrana are linked with Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in their next La Liga game

Barcelona will travel to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad in their next La Liga game on Sunday (August 21).

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona debuts in an official match



The wins are sure to come debuts in an official matchThe wins are sure to come 4️⃣ debuts in an official match 💙❤️ The wins are sure to come 👊 https://t.co/iOdcp4yAHc

The Blaugrana will play two more games before the end of the summer transfer window. After their game against Sociedad, they'll take on Real Valladolid on August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav