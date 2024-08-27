“We are together!” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sends message to Al-Nassr on social media ahead of SPL clash against Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, motivated Al-Nassr ahead of their SPL away clash against Al-Feiha on August 27. The Canary Yellow outfit didn't have the best start to the 2024/25 season, losing the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Hilal and dropping points in their first league fixture.

Posting a photo with coach Luis Castro on Instagram, Aveiro wished her son's team good luck and wrote:

"Good luck to Al Nassr, we are together! Kisses!!"

Al-Feiha lost 1-0 to Al-Taawoun after a last-minute goal by Abdulfattah Adam Ahmed Mohamed in their first SPL 2024/25 fixture. The club has faced Cristiano Ronaldo's side 17 times in the past, mustering just one win and four draws. Meanwhile, the visitors have won their last four games against Al-Feiha and have been undefeated in the last 13.

Despite Al-Nassr's latest form, one silver lining for Luis Castro's side is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been among the goals from the beginning of the season. The Portuguese manager would want the defense to step up and help the team win its first match in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his retirement amid Al-Nassr transfer talks

Cristiano Ronaldo talked about his retirement plans in an interview with Portuguese TV channel NOW. The 39-year-old revealed that he would want to retire at Al-Nassr and also touched on his plans after retirement.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years but probably I will retire at Al-Nassr. I'm very happy at this club, and I feel good in this country too, I love playing in Saudi Arabia. I want to continue," said Ronaldo.

The Ballon d'Or winner continued:

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone beforehand and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a well-thought-out one. Right now, what I want most is to help the national team in its upcoming matches. We have the Nations League coming up soon and I would really like to play there."

At present, the trend of players retiring to return as managers has been skyrocketing. Veterans like Zinedine Zidane, Xavi Hernandez, and Xabi Alonso have all come back to win trophies as managers after retiring from the game as footballers. However, Ronaldo didn't see himself treading that route.

"In my mind, at the moment, it is not about being a first team coach, or a coach of any team. I don't see my future being that way. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds," concluded the Al-Nassr forward.

In his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 762 goals and 239 assists in 1016 club football appearances. For Portugal, the Al-Nassr man has found the net 130 times in 212 matches.

