“Deal almost done” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing PSG star, claims Fabrizio Romano

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to make another high-profile addition to their squad this summer. The Saudi club are keen on strengthening their squad after falling short of success in each of the last two seasons.

Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia has been an attractive destination for players from Europe since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in 2023. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League in each of the last two seasons, and are keen on an improved performance this season.

Fabrizio Romano wrote an exclusive post on X that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Milan Skriniar is set to join the Saudi giants. The Knights of Njad have lodged a bid for the Slovakia national team captain as they look to wrap up a deal for him.

Skriniar moved to PSG from Inter Milan last summer but has quickly fallen out of favor at the French champions. Manager Luis Enrique made it clear that he doesn't intend to count on the 29-year-old this season and dropped him from the PSG first-team squad this summer.

The Slovak defender appeared 32 times in a PSG shirt in the 2023-24 season, helping the side keep 12 clean sheets across competitions. The experienced defender will now move to the Saudi Pro League, where he will look to form a formidable partnership with Aymeric Laporte.

The exit of Abdullah Madu from the club necessitated the addition of a new centre-back, and the opportunity to sign Skriniar has appealed to the club. The former Inter Milan man will bring a lot of quality and experience to the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to receive new Brazilian teammate at Al-Nassr - Reports

Al-Nassr have begun to strengthen its connection with the Brazilian top-flight as teenage star Wesley Gassova is reportedly closing in on a switch. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Knights of Najd will pay a total package of $25 million to land the 19-year-old forward.

In Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca, Al-Nassr have two of the finest attackers in Saudi football. When they've struggled, however, the likes of Sadio Mane have failed to make the required step up, necessitating further reinforcement in attack.

Brazilian teenager Wesley was on the radars of Chelsea and West Ham United in the Premier League after shining for Corinthians. The talented winger has two goals and an assist in 23 league appearances this year. Fast, skilled, and blessed with an array of skills, the youngster will benefit greatly from playing with Ronaldo.

