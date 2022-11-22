"We are all in this together" - Lionel Messi sends emotional message ahead of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi sent an emotional message ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker penned on social media:

"There are many memories, good moments and not so good that I lived but always proud to represent our country and our national team. Tomorrow, we start another World Cup with a lot of desire and enthusiasm. We are all in this together!!!"

In all likelihood, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last. He has previously played in four World Cups between 2006 and 2018.

In 19 games, Lionel Messi has scored six goals and provided five assists. Argentina reached the final in 2014 and lost to Germany. However, Messi was the player of the tournament and won the Golden Ball on that occasion.

La Albicelestes are set to take on Saudi Arabia in Group C on November 22.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi faced the media ahead of his team's opening 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Saudi Arabia. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via The Guardian):

“What keeps me trying is that hope, that enthusiasm. Don’t think about what could have been, try again. And enjoy it. It’s hard to make them see it that way and to just enjoy it at their age; I didn’t realise when I was that age. Let them enjoy it. The World Cup is special and you never know if it will happen again. It’s the greatest experience there is.” For him, it will be the last."

Lionel Scaloni also spoke about how he enjoys working with the legendary forward whenever he can. Scaloni said:

“I enjoy working with him when I can, And I hope everyone can enjoy him. It’s wonderful to see him play and wonderful that he can play a World Cup. Every eulogy falls short.”

Messi won his first major international trophy in 2021 under the guidance of Scaloni as La Albicelstes lifted the 2021 Copa America trophy.

