"We are all in this together" - RB Salzburg mock Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Paul Pogba about playing in the Europa League 

Austrian football club Red Bull Salzburg have poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Paul Pogba for playing in the Europa League.

After crashing out of the Champions League group stages, the Austrian club posted a “We’re All in this Together” Europa League music video featuring the three big players.

Barcelona, Juventus, and RB Salzburg crashed out of the Champions League group stages and were relegated to play in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United finished second behind Spanish club Real Sociedad in their Europa League group to qualify for the knockout stages.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, failing to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League season despite having Ronaldo in their team.

This was the first time that the five-time Champions League winner has played in the Europa League. Ronaldo, who has struggled to find his goal-scoring instincts this season, scored two goals in the group stages of the Europa League for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba moved back to his former Italian club Juventus before the start of the 2022-23 season after spending five years at Old Trafford. The Bianconeri finished third in their Champions League group, below Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and were relegated to the Europa League.

Massimilano Allegri's team won just one match out of their six group-stage fixtures. This highlights the drop in standards at the Allianz Stadium since the departure of Ronaldo to Manchester United in 2021 on a two-year deal worth £15 million.

Barcelona, for the second consecutive year, failed to move past the group stages of the Champions League and dropped down to play in the second-tier European club tournament.

They signed former Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski to beef up their attacking capabilities. Despite Lewandowski's individual brilliance, the Blaugrana finished third in their group behind Bayern and Inter Milan.

The Red Devils, who finished second in their group behind Real Sociedad, might get drawn against the three heavyweights amongst others in the play-off round of the tournament.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos relieved after Cristiano Ronaldo became a regular starter for Manchester United ahead of the Qatar World Cup

Portugal manager Fernando Santos said that he was worried about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation as he was getting benched game after game by Man United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar scored the highest number of goals, 24, for the English club last season but failed to impress the Dutchman, who was named the new manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, things have turned out right for the Protuguese star as well as the Portuguese manager just before the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started the majority of games in October after Anthony Martial was injured, allowing Ronaldo to get his form back ahead of the biggest tournament in the football world.

As per SporX, Santos said:

"I was worried for him when they said that Ronaldo will train alone for Manchester United. It would be very difficult for him to train alone. But he still has more games to play.

"Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United? If you told me two months ago, when Ronaldo wasn't playing, there was a moment when I was worried, but now he talked to the coach, he played in the Europa League and the Premier League. Now it's different."

Ronaldo will next be seen in action when Manchester United lock horns with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, November 6.

