“We were on top of the guys” – Jorginho reveals 2 Chelsea players who acted as leaders alongside him in dressing room during Club World Cup success 

Jorginho has revealed how the Chelsea squad was motivated ahead of the Club World Cup final
Jorginho has revealed how the Chelsea squad was motivated ahead of the Club World Cup final
Modified Feb 19, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that the Brazilian duo of Thiago Silva and Kenedy were crucial in motivating the rest of the squad against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues had not won the Club World Cup prior to their victory over Palmeiras last week, after the trophy slipped through their hands a decade ago in the final against Corinthians.

As per Jorginho, Chelsea were facing a side for whom the Club World Cup meant a lot more than it did to the European teams.

Thomas Tuchel is the first manager in Chelsea's history to win the Club World Cup.382 days in charge. 3 trophies in the cabinet. https://t.co/TccdsW3kPv

As the Brazilian players in the squad could relate with the desire to win the trophy, Jorginho told Ale Oliviera how Thiago Silva and Kenedy kept the rest of the squad on their toes ahead of the final:

“You can’t compare [the value of the Club World Cup in Europe] to the value the South American teams give it. It’s different. Me, Thiago Silva, Kenedy, and the coach – who had a notion of how it was – we were on top of the guys: ‘We have to win, there’s no way we can lose, it’s very important’.
“Then, the coach, before we travelled, showed us the Palmeiras bus leaving in the middle of that madness: ‘If you have no idea what awaits you in Abu Dhabi, this is it – for you to start to get an idea’.
“He put the image of the bus, the masses. The coach said that we would find an unexpected environment in the stadium and that we had to prepare, that it wouldn’t be easy,” Jorginho said.

Chelsea will hope to add to the Club World Cup title in the coming months

With their first-ever Club World Cup trophy, the Blues have already made it a year to remember for the fans. Now, they will be looking to add further shine to their campaign by winning some more silverware.

Tuchel’s side can add the Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet later this month when they face Liverpool, and are still active in the Champions League and the FA Cup too.

Club World Cup ✅UEFA Super Cup ✅CONCACAF Nations League ✅Champions League ✅Decent 12 months for Christian Pulisic 🎆 https://t.co/Gmpa0aORjv

The Premier League title race might be a step too far for Chelsea, but with a string good of performances, they could finish the season with a cup treble.

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in their next game in the Premier League, and will look to keep up their winning form after lifting the Club World Cup.

Tech Blog
