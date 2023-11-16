"We are totally behind our coach" - Barcelona president is backing manager Xavi despite club's recent poor performances

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that he fully supports manager Xavier Hernandez despite the club's recent indifferent form.

The defending La Liga champions made a decent start to the season before a 2-1 league loss at home to arch-rivals Real Madrid marked their first setback. They beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in their next outing to return to winning ways.

However, a 2-1 UEFA Champions League loss at Shakhtar Donetsk derailed their momentum, delaying their chances of qualifying for the knockouts. Barca, though, remain in pole position to navigate the league phase for the first time in three seasons, leading Porto on goal difference after four games.

Following a visit to the under-renovation Camp Nou stadium, Laporta told Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) that Xavi has done a good job this campaign.

“I think it looks good. We’re in the mix, that’s very important. We are well placed in the Champions League and La Liga.

"I want to make it very clear, as Deco and the directors on my board have done, that we are totally behind our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as our coach because of his professional and human qualities.”

What else did Joan Laporta say about Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez?

Barca boss Xavier Hernandez

While Barcelona boss Xavi has endured criticism for his side's lack of a distinct style of play, injuries to key players have also played a role in the club's recent travails.

The likes of Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal have all missed games due to injury or suspension. That has affected Barca's on-field performances.

However, in the aforementioned interview, Laporta said that with most of the injured players set to return soon, Xavi soon should have a fit complement of perosnnel to choose from.

“We are a united front here, we stick together. At this time it is very important to be together. Now we have a period in which the injured can recover, and Xavi will have all the players available.

“We’re in the mix and the important thing is how we finish. We are working here to be strong in the final rush.”

Barcelona return to action after the international break at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 25.