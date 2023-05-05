"We don't touch Messi. Whatever he does" - Former PSG manager slams the Ligue 1 club's treatment of the 2022 World Cup winner

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Antoine Kombouare recently slammed the club for their treatment of Lionel Messi. Kombouare is the current manager of Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

Since his 2021 move to France, the Argentina captain has often faced criticisms from fans and experts for his performances. He was recently handed a two-week suspension for his 'unauthorized' trip to Saudi Arabia. Fabrizio Romano reported that the 35-year-old will leave the club in the summer.

With the former Barcelona forward's time in Ligue 1 looking set to come to an end, Kombouare has slammed how the Parisian club have treated the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He said (via RMC Sport):

"What bothers me most is that it's a lynching today. It annoys me. I've always said: we don't touch Messi. Whatever he does. I'm passionate , I like the player. When I hear guys say he doesn't run on the pitch, I don't give a f*ck. If I had him, I would tell him to stay in front, never to defend. I would like to see him have fun and shine."

He added:

"This is my opinion, that of an enthusiast. We come across a guy... It's shameful. We don't touch him. Do I speak French or not? I don't care about PSG's problems. We don't touch Messi! I'm in love with the player. After what he's doing is PSG's problems. He's going to leave, I'm super happy. We don't deserve it. I love him. We don't touch him, you understand? Thank you Messi! I'm paying to see him play!"

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the French club in 2021 and has scored 31 goals and has provided 34 assists in 71 matches.

Which PSG games will Lionel Messi miss as a result of his suspension?

Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 away clash against Troyes as a result of his suspension. He will also be absent from the home league clash against Ajaccio. Given that the 35-year-old looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, he might play three more games at most for PSG.

The Parisians are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with 75 points from 33 games. They suffered a defeat against Lorient in their latest game. However, Christophe Galtier's team have a five point lead over Olympique de Marseille atop the table.

Given that the Argentine will be absent, who partners Kylian Mbappe in PSG's attack for the next two games remains to be seen. Neymar Jr. is also ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery.

Poll : 0 votes