“We tried him there and we saw good things” – Erik ten Hag’s old assessment of Lisandro Martinez resurfaces as Manchester United battle Arsenal for his signature

Arsenal and Manchester United have continued their chase for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation (as per football.london). The Ajax defender is on the radar of both teams and looks set to move for a fee of around €50 million this window.

Martinez has been highly rated by one manager in particular since his arrival in Europe. Despite being linked to the Gunners, United might have the advantage due to the relationship between the player and Erik Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Erik ten Hag, confident on this deal - pushing again. Lisandro Martínez and his camp will be clear again with Ajax board: he only wants Premier League football. So he wants to make a choice between Arsenal and Man United proposals, hoping for Ajax to let him go.Erik ten Hag, confident on this deal - pushing again. Lisandro Martínez and his camp will be clear again with Ajax board: he only wants Premier League football. So he wants to make a choice between Arsenal and Man United proposals, hoping for Ajax to let him go. 🔴 #transfers Erik ten Hag, confident on this deal - pushing again. https://t.co/ivkaHhCNvu

The Dutch manager holds the defender in the highest esteem and brought him to Europe during his time with Ajax. Speaking about Martinez a few seasons back, Ten Hag had said (via Mirror):

"At the beginning of the (2019-20) season, we were looking for a brain for central midfield. We knew Martinez had played there but could he do it in Ajax’s system? We tried him there and we saw good things.”

Comments like this explain why the player is in high demand with Arsenal and Manchester United battling for his signature. The Argentine defender will have to decide if he wants to be part of former manager Ten Hag’s revival at Manchester United.

However, a chance to play under the young and exciting Mikel Arteta at Arsenal might also appeal to him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax



Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience. 🚨🇦🇷 #AjaxManchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. https://t.co/blBc7uBjW7

Nevertheless, the player will likely soon have to make his choice, with both clubs pushing to match his asking price. Wherever the Argentine goes, he will bring intelligence and defensive fortitude; attributes that could see his new side potentially return to the top-four next season.

Manchester United have improved their offer for Arsenal target Martinez: Report

While the Gunners were reportedly looking to sign the Argentine star from Ajax, the Red Devils upped their bid to an acceptable level for the Dutch giants. According to the Daily Mail, the £43 million bid will be considered by Ajax, which means that Martinez could well be a Red Devil before the start of next season.

The Gunners have already had their bid turned down by the Dutch club, and they would need to up it in order to match United's offer. If they can, Martinez would have to choose between both Europa League teams.

The star has already made it clear that he would like to start off with a stint in the Premier League, as per Fabrizio Romano, and these two clubs are set to offer him that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far