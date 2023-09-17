"We are in trouble now", "From bad to worse" - Arsenal fans react as star gets subbed out after picking up knock against Everton

Arsenal fans are fearing the worst on X (formerly Twitter) after Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with an injury in the 24th minute against Everton today (September 17).

The Gunners are currently facing Sean Dyche's Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park. The score is currently level at 0-0 but Mikel Arteta and Co. will be aiming to continue their good start to the season. They are currently fifth in the standings with 10 points.

The game was evenly contested for the first 15 minutes with Arsenal enjoying most of the possession. However, they thought they had the lead in the 19th minute.

Eddie Nketiah teed the ball back for Fabio Vieira. The latter played a superb through ball into the path of Gabriel Martinelli who finished brilliantly past Jordan Pickford into the bottom-right corner.

However, the goal was chalked off by VAR after Nketiah was harshly deemed to have been offside in the build-up to the goal. To make matters worse, Martinelli went down and was unable to continue. The Gunners' manager, Mikel Arteta, was forced to substitute the 22-year-old winger for Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal fans are bemoaning Martinelli's injury on X. One fan wrote:

"We are in trouble now. If this Martinelli injury is serious."

Another wrote:

"From bad to worse...."

The Emirates faithful will be hoping Martinelli's injury isn't serious. The Brazilian star has had a good season so far, providing two assists in five appearances.

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger explains why Gunners have advantage over Manchester City

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently explained how the Gunners have an advantage over Manchester City to win the title this season.

Wenger managed the north London outfit for 22 years, winning three Premier League titles. He made an appearance on the Seaman Says podcast where he said (via Arsenal Insider):

“I believe as well that City, having lost [Kevin] De Bruyne for a long period and [Ilkay] Gundogan, who was a very important player, even if they are a top team I don’t disagree with that, maybe they [Arsenal] can take advantage of it. But we have to deal with the Champions League and that costs points as well.”

Mikel Arteta's men valiantly challenged Man City for the title last season, accumulating 84 points. However, they finished second, as the Cityzens won their third title in a row, finishing with 89 points.

The losses of Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne will have an impact on City's style of play. But they have recruited well, acquiring the likes of Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic.

Manchester City have made a perfect start to the season with 15 points from five appearances. Only time will tell if the Gunners will be able to mount a serious challenge this season or not.