“We trust our own young players" - Xavi reacts as breakout Barcelona star signs new contract extension with the club

Barcelona manager Xavi has reacted to youngster Pau Cubarsi signing a new deal until 2027 with the Catalan club.

Cubarsi has been one of the breakout stars in La Blaugrana's first team this season. The youngster has made 20 appearances in the first team this season, helping Xavi's side keep seven clean sheets.

17-year-old Cubarsi has become a mainstay at Barca's defense and Azulgrana have now tied the player down to a new deal until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Xavi has now reacted positively to the news, saying that the club trust their own young players. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"We trust our own young players. I'm very happy with Pau Cubarsi signing a new deal, it's an excellent news."

Xavi added that he hopes other La Masia graduates get an extension soon, saying:

"I hope Hector Fort, Marc Guiu, and others can sign new contracts here."

Barcelona's La Masia academy continue producing world class talents who are transforming into first team players. Cubarsi is a prime example of the immense talent this esteemed academy produces each passing year.

Pau Cubarsi expresses excitement after penning new Barcelona deal

Pau Cubarsi expressed his happiness after signing a new deal with Barcelona. The youngster claimed that it's the best thing that could have happened to him.

Cubarsi further expressed his gratitude towards the club and revealed how happy he is to play for such a historic club day in and day out. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I'm very, very happy for the opportunities the club is giving us, for me and my colleagues such as Marc Guiu, Hector, and all. We are trying to make the most of them and we are trying to give out best on the pitch and earn more minutes."

Cubarsi has the club's DNA in him, as his playing style proves. Given his quality, the player is expected to only get better as he gets more experience under his wings.