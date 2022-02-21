"We try to get them fit" - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's race against time to get 3 stars ready for Champions League clash

Chelsea are facing a race against time to have three of their players fit ahead of their Champions League clash with Lille. The European champions host the Ligue 1 winners at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

However, Thomas Tuchel is sweating over his squad fitness, with some marquee injuries plaguing his options.

Ben Chilwell has been sidelined for the remainder of the season while Reece James still hasn't achieved match fitness after suffering a hamstring injury.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Tuchel confirmed that Azpilicueta suffered a groin injury and Hudson-Odoi has an Achilles issue. He hopes both are back for Tuesday vs Lille. Mount highly unlikely to make it and is aiming for the cup final instead. #CFC Tuchel confirmed that Azpilicueta suffered a groin injury and Hudson-Odoi has an Achilles issue. He hopes both are back for Tuesday vs Lille. Mount highly unlikely to make it and is aiming for the cup final instead. #CFC

Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount are currently on the sidelines too, although the Blues are desperate to have them available tomorrow.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel gave an update on Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi, saying:

“We try to get them fit for Tuesday. Azpi has some groin problems and felt a pain in the last action of Thursday’s training. Callum tried in training on Friday but also felt some pain around the Achilles. It’s a bit of inflammation and the pain was too strong.”

Azpilicueta, the Chelsea skipper, also missed their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, suggesting it might not be a soft injury after all.

As far as Hudson-Odoi is concerned, the Achilles has caused problems for him in the past, sidelining the player for six months in 2019.

Tuchel will only hope it's not that serious this time around, although it's likely that Tuesday's game might be too soon for the winger.

Regarding Mount, the German gave a more grim assessment which suggests he could essentially be out of the clash.

“And we will push for Mason, but Mason will be very early, I don’t think we will make it but we will try and then let’s see," he said.

Reece James is also reported to resume training later this week.

Chelsea in form heading into the Lille clash

Despite an injury-ravaged squad, Chelsea are still the favorites heading into the Lille clash on Tuesday. They've won their last five clashes across all competitions and have the home advantage in the upcoming clash as well.

The Blues' performances haven't been totally convincing, but Lille's own form since winning the French league has nosedived.

In their last seven games, the Mastiffs have won only twice, while scoring just two goals in their last four outings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee