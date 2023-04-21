“We would have to try” – Sergio Aguero sends interesting proposal to Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Sergio Aguero has made a proposal to Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo about playing for Kunitas in the Queens League.

Aguero touted his idea for Roccuzzo to join Kunitas, the team Barcelona legend Gerard Pique created, during a Twitch stream. He said (via A24):

"It would be necessary to contact her. She is in Miami, I don't know how she plays ball, but we would have to try."

Roccuzzo is the wife of legendary forward Lionel Messi. She has never ventured into the football world but has been alongside the Argentine hero every step of the way. She was in attendance at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar when Messi won his first FIFA World Cup in December.

Aguero continued by making a crazy proposal about Pique's former girlfriend Shakira also joining the Queens League. The Argentine said:

“Imagine Shakira playing for Kuni Sports and that the president is Gerard Pique. Sure it can happen, why not? May everything rot."

Pique and Shakira split last June after 11 years together. Their breakup has been less than amicable, hence Aguero's idea is a tad far-fetched. However, the Manchester City legend's idea went viral on social media. Football fans took notice of the close bond Aguero has with Lionel Messi and Roccuzzo.

The latter is yet to respond to Aguero's proposal, but many will hope that Messi has given her a few tips. He not only won the World Cup last year but did so in sensational style. The PSG attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight games.

Antonela Roccuzzo's brilliant reaction to Lionel Messi winning World Cup

Antonela Roccuzzo (left) was thrilled with Argentina's World Cup triumph.

Antonela Roccuzzo was in the stands at the Lusail Stadium alongside her three children when Lionel Messi won the World Cup. The PSG forward bagged an extra time goal and a penalty during the shootout win. La Abiceleste won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

The Argentine influencer took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and the couple's children celebrating. She captioned it:

I CANT EXPLAIN IT BECAUSE YOU WONT UNDERSTAND!!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA!!! LETS GO (Lionel Messi) !!!!

Messi had never won the World Cup before the tournament in Qatar. In four previous appearances, he came closest to doing so in 2014. However, his Argentina side were beaten 1-0 by Germany but lifted the trophy for the third time last year.

