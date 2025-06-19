“We have to try to stop them from doing that” - Jorginho highlights Chelsea game plan as he gears up to face Blues with new club Flamengo

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on facing the Blues at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Italy international joined the London giants in the summer of 2018 after an impressive campaign with Napoli.
Jorginho went on to appear 213 appearances for Chelsea, registering 29 goals and eight assists. The 33-year-old left Stamford Bridge in January 2023 to join Arsenal, before parting ways with the Gunners earlier this month to move to Flamengo.
Jorginho is representing the Brazilian club at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, and started the campaign by helping them secure a 2-0 win over ES Tunis. Flamengo next face the Blues at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, June 20.
Speaking ahead of the tie, as cited by Globo, Jorginho insisted that his team will have to stop Chelsea from playing their natural game.
“It’s going to be a very difficult game, we know how good they are, and we’re going to prepare for this big game…," said Jorginho.
He continued:
“They are dynamic players, with physical power. They will try to play from behind, break lines, open up the field so they can run, which is what they try to do. And we have to try to stop them from doing that… They are top-level players, who I had the pleasure of working with and I root for them, but not in this game.”
The Blues started their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC earlier this week.
Is Jamie Gittens prioritising a move to Chelsea this summer?
Jamie Gittens has his heart set on a move to Chelsea this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund this season, registering 12 goals and five assists from 49 games across competitions.
His efforts have already earned him admirers across Europe, with Arsenal apparently eager to sign him this summer. However, Gittens apparently has eyes on a move to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are also in the market for attacking reinforcements at the moment. The London giants opted not to take up the option to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer.
Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk’s future at the club also remains uncertain. Chelsea have set their sights on Gittens and are already engaged in talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding a deal. The 20-year-old is under contract at the Signal Iduna Park until 2028.