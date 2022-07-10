"We try to win the league" - Arsenal star makes huge Premier League title claim after Gabriel Jesus' arrival 

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has made big claims following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Egyptian international has claimed that the Gunners will be looking to fight for the Premier League title this season.

The north London side confirmed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last Monday. Elneny has insisted that Arsenal are happy with the signing of the four-time Premier League winner.

Jesus has already made an immediate impact at his new club, scoring a brace in their 5-3 pre-season win against FC Nürnberg. Following the game, Elneny said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think we pushed really hard to be top four last season but unlucky we didn’t make it.

“But this season we go again, and we try to win the league, to try to do as much as we can to put this Arsenal football club to the place they deserve.”

Arsenal @Arsenal GABRIEL JESUS!



Barely seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet!



2-1 (47) GABRIEL JESUS!Barelyseconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet!2-1(47) 🇧🇷 GABRIEL JESUS! 🇧🇷 Barely 9️⃣0️⃣ seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet! 👊⚫️ 2-1 🔴 (47) https://t.co/5VwYk7n20J

“Big player, experienced player and he won the league with City. He has so many experiences in this league and we’re happy to have him."

Elneny has hailed the Brazilian international and believes that his Premier League-winning experience will be a major boost for Mikel Arteta's side.

“He works really hard in training, and he shows how talented he is and how good he is and we’re glad we have him.

“They [Jesus] are experienced, and they won the league, and they know how to win the league and they’re going to talk to us and tell us about the experience of how they won the league.

“Of course, we’re going to learn from him, and this is really good for us. We have someone who won the league, and we have him in the team now and we have the experience and in training, we’re going to learn from him. Of course, we’re going to push hard to go as far as we can.”

Will Arsenal be title contenders for the upcoming season

Realistically speaking, Arsenal still look quite some way off the likes of the duo of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The two sides have been dominating the Premier League over the last few seasons with the chasing pack struggling to keep up with them.

Arsenal have done quite well this summer to bolster their squad, having missed out on a top-four spot last season.

However, a realistic target for them during the upcoming season will be Champions League qualification.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far