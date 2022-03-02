"We are turning the situation around" - Barcelona forward insists the future is bright under Xavi

Barcelona's new recruit Ferran Torres believes that the team is slowly heading in the right direction under the leadership of manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish international is optimistic going forward with a young team and wants to compete for all possible silverware in the coming seasons.

Ferran Torres said:

“We are turning the situation around. We have a very young team and we will do cool things. When you come to Barcelona, you know that they are one of the best teams in the world and every season you have to fight to win each title and, as long as there are options, we will fight until the last minute.”

The Catalan giants have been in some great form lately, which has seen them notch up impressive wins in La Liga as well as in the Europa League. Xavi's side defeated Napoli 4-2 in Naples to advance to the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

Barcelona have been impressive in La Liga as well. They recently secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the league.

The Blaugrana are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run which stretches from December. They last lost a league game on December 4 against Real Betis. Since then, the Catalan outfit have picked up six wins and four draws.

Their unbeaten run has seen them climb to fourth in the La Liga standings. Xavi Hernandez's side have currently amassed 45 points from 25 matches. They are currently just a point behind third-placed Real Betis with a game in hand.

Ferran Torres talks about his lack of attacking contributions for Barcelona

Ferran Torres arrived at the Nou Camp in the January transfer window for a fee of around €55 million. Despite being a regular starter under Xavi Hernandez, the 22-year-old winger has not contributed to goals on a regular basis.

Speaking about his lack of attacking inputs, Ferran Torres believes there are more important things for a player to contribute than just goals or assists. He said the following:

“You are focusing everything on goals, but [goals] are not everything. I am contributing to the team. It is true that I am an attacking player, but there are other factors such as helping defensively, giving assists, combining [with teammates]... which are also important.”

However, it is worth noting that Ferran Torres has contributed two goals and three assists in nine matches for Barcelona across all competitions.

