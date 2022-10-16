"We did it twice" - Granit Xhaka hits back at Arsenal critics after impressive start to the Premier League season

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has slammed the pundits, who are playing down his team's chances of lifting the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 24 points from nine games, with their only defeat coming on their trip to Old Trafford last month. So far, Mikel Arteta's side have scored 23 goals and conceded 10 goals this campaign.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Xhaka initially claimed that if the north London outfit can maintain their current run of form, then the ongoing season could prove to be "special".

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal are topping the Premier League with the youngest squad (average age 23.7 years old) Arsenal are topping the Premier League with the youngest squad (average age 23.7 years old) 👶 https://t.co/jZ0TA2Kkdn

He said:

"It can be a special year. If we keep going like we are working at the moment, we can get something big."

When asked if he was indicating a title push, he responded:

"Of course. We have to believe in ourselves. If not, why are we playing?"

Earlier this month, Arsenal sent out a warning to the rest of the Premier League with two crucial back-to-back wins. After beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at home, the Gunners triumphed 3-2 over Liverpool.

Referring to their recent performances, Xhaka added:

"What I hear from people outside, they are saying we are not ready to beat the top six. But we did it twice now. We lost at Manchester United, where we were the better team."

Xhaka also shared his thoughts about facing Manchester City, who have won the Premier League four times in the past five seasons.

He said:

"We need to give credit and respect to Manchester City [and] what they did the last couple of years. You need the perfect day to beat them. But I think we are ready to have this fight against them."

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday (16 October). However, second-placed Manchester City have a tough trip to Liverpool on the same day.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 🗣 "Mikel Arteta is the most underrated manager in the league."



Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch on the Arsenal manager.



🗣 "Mikel Arteta is the most underrated manager in the league."Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch on the Arsenal manager. https://t.co/xSOTpvfOi2

Joleon Lescott predicts the outcome of Arsenal's upcoming clash against Leeds United

In his column for LiveScore, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott wrote that the Gunners could be too strong for Leeds United:

"Arsenal's confidence is sky high, and I can see their fine form continuing at Elland Road on Sunday. The Gunners are playing with so much quality at the moment, and there are so many players you could pick out who will cause problems for Leeds."

Lescott provided a grim prediction for the hosts, adding:

"Jesse Marsch's men's five-game run without a Premier League win looks set to be extended."

Lescott's Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal

