"We understood each other a lot" - Neymar on how Lionel Messi and him played when Luis Suarez was fighting Cristiano Ronaldo for Golden Boot

Neymar has opened up about the iconic partnership he shared with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez during their time at Barcelona, describing it as the best period of his club career. Reflecting on the chemistry of the famous MSN trio (Messi, Suárez, Neymar), the Brazilian superstar highlighted their unique connection on the pitch, emphasizing the camaraderie that helped them succeed.

The MSN trio was formed in 2014 when Suárez joined Barcelona from Liverpool. Partnering with Messi and Neymar, Suárez quickly adapted to the team’s philosophy, as the three forwards became an unstoppable force.

Between 2014 and 2017, they dazzled football fans worldwide, combining flair, precision, and a deep understanding of each other’s playing styles to score goals and deliver trophies for the Catalan giants.

In the 2015-16 season, Luis Suárez scored an astonishing 40 LaLiga goals in 35 games to win the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe. The Uruguayan striker beat then-Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo to the individual accolade, as the Portuguese icon finished with 35 goals in 36 outings.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romario, Neymar recently revealed how much effort he and Lionel Messi put into supporting Suárez to ensure that he beat Ronaldo to the award. He said (via Ginga Bonito on X):

“Was MSN the best moment of my club career? Absolutely. It was the best. We understood each other a lot. We wouldn’t even have to look to know where one another was on the pitch. The relationship we had was even better. When one of us would score, we would want to get the other one a goal. When Suárez was fighting for the Golden Boot against Cristiano Ronaldo, we did everything for him to score. The relationship we had during that process was beyond the three of us.”

Luis Suarez finished as LaLiga’s top scorer in the 2015-16 season and became the first player apart from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to do so since the 2008-09 season.

Neymar says Mbappe was ''a little jealous'' of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain

On the same podcast, Neymar claimed that his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe was 'a little jealous' of Lionel Messi while they were plying their trade in the French capital.

Messi moved to PSG in 2021 to reunite with his South American counterpart and in the process, formed another trio that included Mbappe.

When Neymar was asked by his compatriot whether Mbappe is 'annoying,' he said:

"No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together."

"We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came, he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior," he added.

