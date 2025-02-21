“We have unfinished business” - Fans react as Real Madrid draw Atletico Madrid in all-La Liga UEFA Champions League last-16 clash

Fans took to X to express their thoughts after Real Madrid were paired with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of the 2024-25 Champions League.

The draw was done on Friday, February 21, and each team has learned their respective opponents. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid was one of the blockbuster fixtures of the draws, as both sides will compete over a two-legged tie for a slot in the last eight.

Apart from being rivals in the Spanish Championship, Los Blancos and Los Colchoneros have shared a protracted rivalry in the Champions League. Their rivalry in Europe’s premier club competitions dates back to the 1958-59 semifinals of the European Cup. In fact, it was the first time a derby match was played in the competition.

Since then, both sides have constantly squared off in the Champions League with their last meeting being in the 2016-17 semifinals that saw Real Madrid progress to the final showpiece of the competition on a 4-2 aggregate.

Altogether, Los Blancos have bested their bitter rivals in Europe so far with five wins as opposed to their rivals' two wins in nine meetings. The recent draw will see the two sides revisit their European rivalry in March.

However, both sides have met twice in La Liga this season, with neither side able to secure a win.

In the aftermath of the draw, Real Madrid fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anticipation of the blockbuster fixture.

An X user wrote:

''We have unfinished business and we will win it big time.''

Another posted:

''They need to be humbled.''

''They’re not ready for what is coming 😁😁," @NsekoNuhu wrote.

''No love lost. We will put our neighbors in their place!!!'' @O_J_OKOLIE added

''They will pay for their sins,'' @ElonicX chimed in.

"Sh*t!! I hate this draw,'' @evansnana30 wrote.

An overview of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

2016-17 UEFA Champions League - Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid - Source: Getty

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are no strangers to each other in the Champions League. Both sides have met a number of times since the competition's inception in 1955-56.

The first meeting between the two teams in the UCL was in the semis of the 1958-59 edition. A first leg staged at Santiago Bernabeu saw the Whites emerge with a 2-1 victory. A second leg at Atletico Madrid’s now-defunct Metropolitano stadium was settled by a 43rd-minute strike by Los Colchoneros striker Enrique Collar, which sent the two teams into a playoff round.

The playoff round held at Estadio La Romareda in Zaragoza concluded with Ferenc Puskas’ goal three minutes shy of the first 45 minutes as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory to progress to the final.

The next Madrid derby in the UCL after the first one in 1959 came 55 years later. But this time, both sides faced off in the final showpiece of the competition. Los Blancos and their bitter rivals clashed again in the 2013-14 Champions League final in Lisbon, and it was the White side of Madrid coming out on top with a 4-1 victory after extra time.

After the 2014 UCL final, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid locked horns in the next three consecutive campaigns. They met in the quarterfinals of the 2014-15 edition. After a goalless stalemate in the first leg, Los Blancos secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the return leg to get past their rivals.

The following campaign saw them repeat the 2013-14 meeting as they met again in the final. In another disappointing result for Atletico Madrid, the Whites won 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Their last and most recent meeting in the Champions League was in the semifinals of the 2016-17 edition. Real Madrid won the first leg 3-0, while Atletico Madrid emerged victorious in the return leg (2-1). However, Los Blancos progressed to the finals, having scored more goals than their rivals across both legs.

