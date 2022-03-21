"We were unrecognisable" - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accepts blame for El Clasico defeat against Barcelona

Following Real Madrid's humiliating 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in last night's El Clasico at the Bernabeu, manager Carlo Ancelotti took the blame for his side's performance and the extremely disappointing result.

Ancelotti's Real Madrid led Barcelona by 15 points heading into the tie, and a win would have essentially cemented their bid to win the La Liga title this season. However, it was the visitors who ran away with all 3 points after they mercilessly dismantled the hosts and reduced the deficit to 12 points.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was excellent for Barca once again, scoring two goals and assisting another. Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also made their way onto the scoresheet as Barca completed a memorable rout of their arch rivals.

Although Real Madrid still have a comfortable 12-point lead over Barca in the league, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the loss was bad for morale, and that his side didn't play like their usual selves. The Italian tactician made no excuses and was quick to take the blame for the defeat. As per the Daily Mail, Ancelotti spoke in a post-match interview and said:

"It is tough because it is a Clasico, for the fans when we play against Barca... it is a blow, we have lost a battle, we still have an advantage and we have to stay calm and get back our injured players.

"We were unrecognisable, everything went wrong, we have to forget that and move forward, we have a big lead [in La Liga]. I, the coach, am at fault.'

Barcelona boss Xavi expresses delight after 4-0 victory against Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

A win in El Clasico has always been a source of immense pleasure for the winning side, and Xavi's Barca are no different. Although their chances of winning the league title are slim to none, last night's victory confirms Barca's resurgence and will serve as a massive confidence boost.

Xavi was understandably delighted with his side's performance and their three-point haul from perhaps one of their most important games of the season. Speaking after the match, Xavi said:

"We had the game under control all night. The players are like a family. I'm proud and happy and Barcelona fans should enjoy it. We've shown ourselves that we can compete with anyone.

"We have been much more superior, in both goals and in the game. We leave here smiling from ear to ear.'

