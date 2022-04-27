"We have to be used to it" - Argentina coach blasts Lionel Messi and asks him to get used to PSG fans booing him

It is an open secret that Lionel Messi's relationship with PSG fans is not going smoothly, with the supporters recently booing the attacker. Former Argentina midfielder and current Deportivo Espanol coach Ricardo Caruso Lombardi has told the five-time Ballon d'Or winner that he needs to get used to such treatment as a footballer.

The booing incident occurred shortly after PSG crashed out to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. The Argentine, alongside Neymar, was booed by fans during a Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux in March.

Lionel Messi reacted by refusing to celebrate with the supporters after scoring the goal that secured the Ligue 1 title for PSG against Lens last week. Messi walked straight to the locker room at the end of the match, an action that has sparked mixed reactions in the football world.

Ricardo Caruso Lombardi didn't hold anything back as he lashed out at the former Barcelona maestro, reminding him that such ugly moments are also part of the game. The Argentine tactician also told his countryman to get accustomed to getting booed by fans.

He said:

“They whistle him [Lionel Messi] and then they applaud him. He scored the goal, he put it in the corner and they will applaud him. And well, we have to be used to it, they booed me off on all the grounds.

"It's part of the game. If he can't get used to that, he can't dedicate himself to soccer. He can dedicate himself to being in a greengrocer's or being with clients, nothing else. If you dedicate yourself to this profession, take it what are you going to do?"

Lionel Messi has a point to prove at PSG next season

The Argentine has endured a slow start to life at the Parc des Princes

It is almost criminal to ignore that Lionel Messi hasn't been at his normal standard this season. From being the player who guaranteed 50 goals every season at Barcelona to a player scoring just nine goals so far this term, it's obvious how underwhelming Messi's debut season has been in Paris.

Critics have had a lot to say over the last couple of weeks. Lionel Messi definitely has a statement to make next season as this term is already over for him technically. It remains to be seen if he'll end up putting naysayers in their place when a new term starts in August.

