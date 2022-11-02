"We all value things differently" - Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos opens up about Luka Modric and his possible retirement

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has expressed his opinion on the subject of Luka Modric's retirement, claiming he is unsure about it.

Modric, 37, has been a crucial member of Real Madrid's squad for the past decade, helping the club lift 21 trophies in the process. Despite his age, he has been a first-team name at Santiago Bernabeu this season, featuring in 15 games across all competitions so far.

A world-class midfielder with a keen eye for a pass, the Croatian has registered 34 goals and 74 assists in 451 matches for Los Blancos.

During a pre-match press conference, Kroos was asked about when Modric will hang up his boots. He told reporters (via Real Madrid's official website):

"I don't know when he'll retire. We all value things differently. I haven't asked Luka what he's going to do. He's old enough to know. If he's here in my place one day, you can ask him."

When asked about his own future, Kroos responded:

"It's funny to read things when even I don't know what's going to happen. I'll think about it next year, or in the break. I'll gradually make a decision on what I want to do. What I've always said won't change, that I won't be going anywhere, I'm not going to change club."

Kroos, who arrived from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014, asserted that he has potential plans to retire at Real Madrid. He added:

"I'll retire here but I don't know when. The club and I are relaxed about it, we always talk and there's nothing new. It's a very special relationship, it always has been during these eight years, and I'm sure that won’t change. We'll speak in January, February or March."

Kroos, 32, is considered to be an indispensable part of the Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit, making 16 appearances this campaign. Overall, he has scored 25 goals and laid out 86 assists in 381 games for the Spanish giants.

The German is expected to feature in Real Madrid's final UEFA Champions League Group F clash against Celtic on Wednesday (2 November).

Real Madrid set for Toni Kroos, Luka Modric exits with quality midfield depth

With both Kroos and Modric in the twilight of their careers, Real Madrid have shored up their midfield department for the future.

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have already cemented their place in the first team. Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos have featured on a rotational basis this term.

Los Blancos are also interested in signing promising Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023. The club's pursuit of the €100 million-rated teenager has also progressed to an advanced stage, according to MARCA.

Bellingham, who is also on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City, has scored 19 goals and laid out 20 assists in 109 games for BVB.

Poll : 0 votes