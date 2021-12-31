“We’ve actually got robbed” – Chelsea fans react furiously after VAR fails to spot critical incident during Brighton draw

Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. After the match, the Blues fans were left fuming after the VAR failed to spot a critical hand-ball incident. They expressed their rage on social media, saying that Chelsea had been robbed of a clear penalty, which could have handed them all three points.

The incident was caught by a few fans after Chelsea's 1-1 draw at home on Thursday. Chelsea had taken an early lead against Brighton, courtesy of a headed goal from Romelu Lukaku.

Minutes after the first goal, Chelsea were on the offensive again. Callum Hudson-Odoi went inside the box and crossed the ball towards Mason Mount to finish. The cross was intercepted by Brighton defender Joe Veltman. Initially, the interception by Veltman looked clean but the handball claim made by a few Chelsea fans was found to be legitimate in slow motion.

It could have been taken by the referee had the Chelsea players on the ground protested against it. Hudson-Odoi did not notice at all, but a faint call was made by Mason Mount after an interception by Veltman. However, Mason Mount's appeal was not entertained by the referee and the VAR also did not pick up the incident.

Fans were enraged by VAR's inability to spot such crucial moments which could have decided the match in their favor. Brighton scored late in the second half through Danny Welbeck to share the spoils with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Here are some of the reactions from Chelsea fans:

Mo Hadla @MoatsemHadla Match officiating was awful yesterday, but why didn't Calum nor Mount even complain for the handball?! #CFC Match officiating was awful yesterday, but why didn't Calum nor Mount even complain for the handball?! #CFC https://t.co/QH5PDVA5AZ

urfreshtvsport @urfreshtv_sport 🚨 PEOPLES VAR: is this a handball or am I seeing things? 🧐



Should Callum Hudson-Odoi have won Chelsea a pen last night for this… 🚨 PEOPLES VAR: is this a handball or am I seeing things? 🧐Should Callum Hudson-Odoi have won Chelsea a pen last night for this… https://t.co/0vwj3b1VG7

Bocephus @Bocephus7 @ChelseaValky Wait. What? I thought it was his foot that blocked the ball. That’s a penalty and a red card for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity with his hand. @ChelseaValky Wait. What? I thought it was his foot that blocked the ball. That’s a penalty and a red card for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity with his hand.

Chelsea handed a double injury blow as Reece James and Andreas Christensen get subbed off

The game against Brighton also saw two Chelsea players substituted after sustaining injury blows at Stamford Bridge. Reece James got out of the game after he pulled his hamstring while Andreas Christensen's back issues flared up during the game.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #CHEBHA Tuchel confirms Reece James injured his hamstring and Andreas Christensen's back issue flared up during the match. #CFC Tuchel confirms Reece James injured his hamstring and Andreas Christensen's back issue flared up during the match. #CFC #CHEBHA

Timo Werner and Thiago Silva remain injured while Romelu Lukaku has just recovered from the ankle injury he sustained last month. Lukaku scored against Brighton on Thursday, his first start since recovering from the injury.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has serious issues to resolve ahead of his next Premier League match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel will find it hard to place his best team on the pitch to stop in-form Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Edited by Aditya Singh