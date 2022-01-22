"We've agreed a fee" - Wayne Rooney confirms Derby County have accepted bid for defender from Premier League club amid Chelsea links

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Derby County have accepted an offer for left-back Dylan Williams from a Premier League club believed to be Chelsea.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Derby defender Williams in recent days. It has now emerged that an unnamed Premier League club have had a bid accepted for the 18-year-old.

Derby manager Rooney has revealed that the Rams are finalizing a deal with a top-flight side for Williams. The Englishman explained he could not deny the teenager the opportunity to move to the Premier League. He told a press conference:

"We have agreed a fee with a Premier League club, still getting finalised as we speak, for Dylan Williams. It is one where I felt I couldn't deny him the opportuinity, so that is my decision, not an administrator's decision.

"It was my decision after speaking to the player, I felt I couldn't deny a young lad an opportunity of going to play in the Premier League."

While Rooney did not reveal the identity of the club in question, Chelsea are the ones believed to be working on a deal for Williams. The Blues have agreed a fee with Derby, but the transfer is not yet considered done, according to Sky Sports.

Rooney also conceded that he is in the dark over the finer details of the transfer. He claimed he was not aware of how much the Premier League club agreed to pay Derby for Williams. He said:

"I actually don't know what the fee is, that has been agreed between the other club and the administrators. I took control of it and said I wanted to speak to the player and see what his feelings are, and it is a massive opportunity for the player, which I understand. Hence the fact I was happy for him to leave the club for a new venture somewhere else."

Will Dylan Williams join Chelsea's first-team squad?

Dylan Williams is now expected to join Chelsea this month. The 18-year-old is likely to be the Blues' first signing of the January transfer window.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Chelsea transfer latest



- Dylan Williams will join Chelsea from Derby this window. However he is to play LWB in the Dev squad



- Tuchel is desperate to reunite with Ousmane Dembele. All sides want a deal done



- Still targeting a wingback, Emerson, Sosa unlikely. Chelsea transfer latest- Dylan Williams will join Chelsea from Derby this window. However he is to play LWB in the Dev squad- Tuchel is desperate to reunite with Ousmane Dembele. All sides want a deal done- Still targeting a wingback, Emerson, Sosa unlikely. 🚨 Chelsea transfer latest 🚨- Dylan Williams will join Chelsea from Derby this window. However he is to play LWB in the Dev squad- Tuchel is desperate to reunite with Ousmane Dembele. All sides want a deal done - Still targeting a wingback, Emerson, Sosa unlikely. https://t.co/8G6XqNuLU3

Thomas Tuchel is keen to add a left-back to his squad during the ongoing transfer window, with Ben Chilwell sidelined with an injury. The London giants have been trying to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, while they have also been linked with other defenders.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Williams is a left-back, he is not expected to join Chelsea's first-team squad immediately. According to reports, he is being signed to play for the Blues' development squad.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava