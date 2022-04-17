×
"We've already won the FA Cup" "Beating Chelsea twice in the final" - Liverpool fans react to cup final showdown as Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Apr 17, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Liverpool fans are excited about facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Blues' secured a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, April 17, with the semi-final clash ending 2-0 in the Blues' favor. While the Stamford Bridge faithful will be pleased about getting into the final of the FA Cup, Liverpool fans are already celebrating the coveted trophy.

According to Kopites, facing the Blues in the FA Cup final is already as good as having won the trophy. Here is a selection of tweets from the confident Anfield faithful:

We’ve already won the FA Cup
beating chelsea in the final twice it is 😋
had to beat leicester arsenal and chelsea to win the carabao cup and now city and chelsea to win the fa cup rasss
Spot on. twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat…
No way people are stressed .... be confident. This is by far the greatest Liverpool team most of us will ever get to see twitter.com/seandolfc/stat…
We’ve already won the quadruple twitter.com/seandolfc/stat…
Yeah definitely twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat…

Liverpool have already faced Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup, with both sides unable to find the goal and waiting for penalties to make it count. It was eventually Kepa Arrizabalaga's poorly-taken penalty that handed the Reds their first trophy of the season.

Now that both sides have to face each other again, Liverpool fans won't easily forget the celebrations after the Carabao Cup final. The Reds' fans look prepared to celebrate again.

With the Premier League title on the line, as well as the Champions League trophy, the Reds have a strong chance at winning an unprecedented quadruple. The Carabao Cup is already in the bag, and a strong showing against the Blues in the FA Cup final in May will push Liverpool even closer to unimaginable glory.

Chelsea look set to lose Cesar Azpilicueta this summer: Reports

The Blues look to have been dealt a substantial blow, with club captain César Azpilicueta reportedly set to leave the club this summer. According to Sport (via Football London), the Spanish defender is in the final stretch of agreeing terms with Barcelona to allow him to join on a free transfer.

It seemed, initially, that the Spanish international had triggered a clause to extend his Stamford Bridge stay further. However, it looks like there are further developments concerning Azpilicueta’s future.

Since joining Chelsea for about £8 million from Marseille, Azpilicueta has won every trophy available at club level with the Blues and has also captained the side. The club will hope to hold on to their stalwart defender, while Barcelona will keep an eye on the talented veteran as they hope to rebuild their squad.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
