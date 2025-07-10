“We’ve been cheated” - Ex-Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic makes feelings clear about Red Devils’ transfer decisions

Nemanja Vidic believes Manchester United have been 'cheated' by rivals to overpay for transfers. The legendary defender added that some players have also got over the top wages from the club, which has led to their downfall.

Ad

Speaking on The Overlap, Vidic said that Manchester United should only sign the best players in the world. He believes that it has not been the case for over a decade and publicly slammed the club's transfer decisions. He said via GOAL:

"I think sometimes with the salaries and the money we’ve paid to certain players, we’ve been cheated. That for me is the problem. Recruitment is the biggest thing, bringing in good football players, coaches, medical staff, and I think that they should be careful with what kind of people they bring into certain places. To be at Manchester United you have to be one of the best in the market, and you have to invest in that – maybe even more than in the players and I think that we haven’t done that well."

Ad

Trending

Manchester United last won the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge, back in 2012/13. The Red Devils finished 15th in the league last season, their lowest finish ever, and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill leaving the main issue for Manchester United, claims Nemanja Vidic

Nemanja Vidic continued to talk about Manchester United on The Overlap and claimed that the club's failure to get the right replacements is the main issue. He believes that Ed Woodward was not capable of replacing David Gill as the chief executive of the club, while Sir Alex Ferguson's exit at the same time made things worse.

Ad

He said via GOAL:

"My feeling is that Sir Alex Ferguson left but so did David Gill as well – that’s two big personalities who had been with the club for 25-years. They’re difficult to replace and Ed Woodward taking that position, I think was above his knowledge and his capability – that’s my opinion. Obviously, he did fantastic for the club in terms of the marketing and bringing money in, but dealing with agents and players, that role needs someone with experience."

The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon to the first team this summer. They have also signed Enzo Kana-Biyik on a free transfer, but the teenager is heading out on loan for the 2025/26 season to Swiss Super League side Lausanne-Sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More