“We’ve been cheated” - Ex-Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic makes feelings clear about Red Devils’ transfer decisions

Nemanja Vidic believes Manchester United have been 'cheated' by rivals to overpay for transfers. The legendary defender added that some players have also got over the top wages from the club, which has led to their downfall.
Speaking on The Overlap, Vidic said that Manchester United should only sign the best players in the world. He believes that it has not been the case for over a decade and publicly slammed the club's transfer decisions. He said via GOAL:
"I think sometimes with the salaries and the money we’ve paid to certain players, we’ve been cheated. That for me is the problem. Recruitment is the biggest thing, bringing in good football players, coaches, medical staff, and I think that they should be careful with what kind of people they bring into certain places. To be at Manchester United you have to be one of the best in the market, and you have to invest in that – maybe even more than in the players and I think that we haven’t done that well."
Manchester United last won the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge, back in 2012/13. The Red Devils finished 15th in the league last season, their lowest finish ever, and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.
Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill leaving the main issue for Manchester United, claims Nemanja Vidic
Nemanja Vidic continued to talk about Manchester United on The Overlap and claimed that the club's failure to get the right replacements is the main issue. He believes that Ed Woodward was not capable of replacing David Gill as the chief executive of the club, while Sir Alex Ferguson's exit at the same time made things worse.
He said via GOAL:
"My feeling is that Sir Alex Ferguson left but so did David Gill as well – that’s two big personalities who had been with the club for 25-years. They’re difficult to replace and Ed Woodward taking that position, I think was above his knowledge and his capability – that’s my opinion. Obviously, he did fantastic for the club in terms of the marketing and bringing money in, but dealing with agents and players, that role needs someone with experience."
The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon to the first team this summer. They have also signed Enzo Kana-Biyik on a free transfer, but the teenager is heading out on loan for the 2025/26 season to Swiss Super League side Lausanne-Sport.