"We've been cheated", "Robbed by the referees" - Twitter reacts as Barcelona play out thrilling 2-2 draw with Granada

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Barcelona came back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Granada in their latest La Liga game on Sunday, October 8.

A brace from Bryan Zaragoza Martinez (1', 29') gave Granada an unlikely two-goal cushion against the defending champions. The clash at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, though, had a few twists and turns left in it.

La Masia prodigy Lamine Yamal started the comeback for La Blaugrana by netting in first-half injury time. The goal meant that Yamal is now the youngest scorer in the history of La Liga, a historic achievement in the 16-year-old's blossoming career.

Club captain Sergi Roberto then restored parity by scoring in the 85th minute. It looked like Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix had won the game for Barca in injury time of the second half. Felix found the back of the net from his compatriot and Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo's pass.

The Portuguese's strike, however, was ruled out, as VAR deemed that Ferran Torres was offside. The controversial moment played a major role in deciding the outcome of the game, leaving Barcelona fans on social media infuriated.

One commented:

"We’ve been cheated."

Another opined that the referees robbed Barca of two points:

"We need to win these types of games.. Once again we get robbed by the referees.. We go again."

Here are some of the best reactions on X after Barcelona shared the spoils with Granada:

Tweets courtesy of @deewan_special, @gngoaso01 and @SMOKY_YT

Tweets courtesy of @Fabrizi_ and @bayonle_olajide

Tweets courtesy of @the_berneese_ and @bySawR

Where does Barcelona sit in the La Liga table after their draw against Granada?

A win against Granada would have seen Barcelona going above second-placed Girona in the La Liga table. However, due to the draw, they sit a point behind their Catalunyan rivals with 21 points from nine matches.

Barca are third in the table, three points behind league leaders Real Madrid. The defending champions have won six league matches this season, drawing the other three.

Xavi's team will return to action after the international break with a clash at home against Athletic Bilbao on October 22. Bilbao are fifth in La Liga with 17 points from nine matches.