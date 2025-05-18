"We've had a difficult time" - Ben White believes Arsenal deserve credit for the performances this season despite injuries

Arsenal defender Ben White feels the Gunners deserve credit for their performances this season, despite the injuries that have tormented the fluidity of the club. According to a report by Tribal Football, he also wants his side to end the Premier League as runners-up.

Arsenal were dealt major blows across the 2024-25 season, as they saw some of their frontline players sidelined. Important members like Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee injury), Gabriel Jesus (knee injury), and Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring injury) are still out, while Kai Havertz's situation is under evaluation before the Newcastle United game on Sunday, May 18.

White, who himself was out with a long-term injury, had to undergo knee surgery before returning to the squad. He said (via Tribal Football):

"This season, we've had a difficult time with injuries and I think we've done well with that. You see other teams that have had big injuries and they're not sitting very well in the league. So yes, we've had some big injuries and I believe that it's a credit to all the players that have come in and done so well."

Arsenal still have a chance to earn a second-place finish in the league. They currently have 66 points, but five other clubs, namely Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest, are also fighting for that spot. White added:

"Obviously we can't win it but we still want to do as well as possible and get second place, which is really important. We just want to win games, which we know we can."

Arsenal to face Newcastle in important Premier League clash

Mikel Arteta's side will face Newcastle United on May 18, in a very important fixture of the season. The teams have two matches left, and Arsenal have only a two-point advantage over the Magpies, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. A win at the Emirates this evening will enhance their chances of a top-two finish.

However, according to SportsMole, Arsenal will be missing some of their key players in this game. Mikel Merino is suspended while Jorginho, along with Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, are out with injuries. The positive for Arteta is that Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard will be available for this fixture.

Trossard suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool last week. As per the report by SportsMole, he rejoined training on Wednesday, May 14, and Arteta has not ruled him out for this encounter.

