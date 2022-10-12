“We’ve not done anything special, it’s all down to him” – Graham Potter gives full credit to Chelsea star who is ‘enjoying his football’ for his excellent form

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has heaped praise on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his excellent recent displays.

The Gabon international has scored three goals in his last three appearances for the club and has settled in well since arriving from Barcelona on deadline day. Aubameyang most recently found the net in his side's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday (October 11).

After the match, Potter reserved special praise for Aubameyang, claiming that the player is entirely responsible for his hot streak. He said (as quoted by football.london):

“No, we’ve not done anything special, it’s all down to him. He has been building his fitness up.”

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss added:

“We spoke before that he came from a difficult summer so it’s been a case of building up his match minutes up and the more he gets the stronger he gets, and the more we understand him the more he understands us.

“Everyone knows his quality and it’s great for him. He looks like he is enjoying his football and scoring goals is important.”

Jorginho opened the scoring for Chelsea from the spot in the 21st minute after Fikayo Tomori was sent off for Milan for fouling Mason Mount in the box. Aubameyang doubled the Blues' lead just 13 minutes later to continue his solid run in front of goal.

Graham Potter undefeated as Chelsea manager so far

Having taken over from Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea head coach in September, Graham Potter is yet to taste his first defeat. He has so far managed the team in five matches, four of which have resulted in victories.

His first match in charge of the Blues resulted in a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the UCL, but they have since won four matches on the trot across competitions. Potter acknowledged that the team have responded extremely well to his philosophy and said after the 2-0 win over AC Milan:

"I’ve been in football long enough to know that it’s hard to expect and predict football results. The important thing is the quicker you get to know the players the quicker you can build trust and understand them the better. But it is down to the guys, the players."

He added:

"They have really responded, been very honest and responsible and they want to do well. Our job is to try to help them and to try to help them enjoy their football. There is pressure and we want to win, but if they are enjoying their football there is quality in the team."

Chelsea, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, will face Aston Villa next in a league fixture on Sunday, October 16.

