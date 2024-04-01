"We've done it once, we can do it again" - Erling Haaland posts emphatic message on PL title race after Arsenal 0-0 Man City

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has posted a confident message about this season's Premier League title race after his side's 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, March 31.

The Gunners and the Cityzens played out a crunch league fixture at the Etihad this weekend. Both sides were unable to break the deadlock as the encounter ended in a goalless draw.

The real winners turned out to be Liverpool. The Reds are now two points clear at the top of the table with nine games left to go. Arsenal are second in the standings, while City are a point behind the Gunners in third place.

Haaland, who's been in excellent goalscoring form this season, struggled to have a meaningful impact on the game. The Norwegian striker missed a big chance in the second half, failing to contact the ball in one of Kevin De Bruyne's corner set-pieces.

While Manchester City are now three points adrift of the top of the league, Erling Haaland remains convinced that the English champions will defend their crown once again. The former Borussia Dortmund forward wrote on Instagram after the game:

"We’ve done it once, we can do it again!"

Haaland has registered 18 goals and five assists in 24 Premier League appearances for City this season. The Norway international looks set to win the Golden Boot in the English top tier again this term.

He has also recorded six goals and an assist in seven UEFA Champions League matches this campaign.

"He's almost like a League Two player" - Roy Keane slams Man City's Erling Haaland after Arsenal draw

Manchester United icon Roy Keane slammed Haaland's performance against Arsenal after the game. The pundit criticized the Norwegian striker for the shortfalls in his game apart from scoring goals.

Keane insists that the 23-year-old needs to improve his repertoire after failing to register a single shot on target against Arsenal this weekend. He said on Sky Sports after the match (via talkSPORT):

"The levels of his general play are so poor. And not just today but in general. In terms of front of goal he's best in the world, but his general play is so poor."

Keane added:

"He's almost like a League Two player. That is the way I look at him. His general play has to improve. It will do, over the next few years. Being this brilliant striker is fantastic but he has to improve his all-round game."

Arsenal will next face Luton Town at the Emirates, while Manchester City will lock horns with Aston Villa on Wednesday night ( April 3).