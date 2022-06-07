“We’ve got the best golf courses” – Ally McCoist makes hilarious claim to urge Rangers into signing Gareth Bale 

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has attempted to lure Gareth Bale to join the club this summer by claiming Scotland has the 'best golf courses'.

Bale will become a free agent at the end of June when his contract expires at Real Madrid following an incredibly successful nine seasons in the Spanish capital.

The 32-year-old became the first Briton to lift five Champions League titles during his time at Los Blancos. However, he famously angered supporters by holding up a flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order," in 2019 (per The Guardian).

It's no secret that the former Tottenham forward loves his golf. But he will be looking for a club who can help build his fitness up before the Qatar World Cup later this year. Gareth Bale led his Wales side to a historic 1-0 victory in the crucial play-off encounter against Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday (June 5).

A number of clubs have been linked with his signature, including Europa League runners-up Rangers. The Gers' all-time record scorer has urged Gareth Bale to join Ibrox. He said on talkSPORT (as quoted by Sport Bible):

"If I was Rangers, I’d go offer him something as well. Listen, he's at a stage in his life he wants to enjoy himself. We all know he's a big golf fan, we've got the best golf courses."

"I'd bring him up here and say: 'Look, have a year up here." The fans will love him, absolutely love him."

McCoist recognizes Bale may put off joining Rangers due to Aaron Ramsey's experience at the club

Gareth Bale's Welsh teammate Ramsey endured a pretty torrid time for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side following his loan move from Juventus in January. Injuries restricted the midfielder, who missed the decisive penalty during the Europa League final in May, to just 13 appearances.

However, McCoist believes that shouldn't be a deterrent for Bale to join the blue side of Glasgow, as the pundit claimed:

"He's at the stage now, would America be an option? I don't know him so I can't speak for him but it looks like he's in a period where he wants to enjoy the last two or three years of his playing career."

"And that's what I want it to be. I don't want him to fizzle out as a bit-part player coming on for half an hour. He didn't look anything as sharp as he's been (against Ukraine) but he's not going to be. At the same time, come on guys, he's still got a lot to offer."

